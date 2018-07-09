Justin Bieber Reportedly Still Contacting Selena Gomez Despite Engagement To Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and his girlfriend Hailey Baldwin are engaged, but that is not stopping him from contacting his former love, Selena Gomez, according to sources.

According to a July 9 report by Radar Online, Justin Bieber has still been in contact with Selena Gomez despite his relationship and recent engagement to Hailey Baldwin. Sources tell the outlet that Gomez was shocked to find out that Bieber had proposed to Baldwin, especially since he’s still been contacting her.

“At first, Selena didn’t believe the news,” the source said, adding that “She is not devastated by any means. She was the one to end it once and for all with him.”

The insider goes on to say that Selena Gomez thinks the entire relationship and engagement is a “joke” and that it will “never last” between Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, especially if Justin continues to contact Selena.

The insider reveals that although Justin Bieber has been calling and texting Selena Gomez since their breakup, that the former Wizards of Waverly Place star has mostly been ignoring his attempts to get in contact with her.

“Selena ignores his texts and calls. She really has nothing to say to him, but wishes him and Hailey all the best,” dished the insider.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Justin Bieber has been “inspired” to settle down and start a family after seeing many of his friends and family members walk down the aisle and have children. Now he wants to do that with Hailey Baldwin.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Bieber has been thinking about the future and that he’s been wanting to start a family for some time now, which may have been one of the driving factors in his proposal to Baldwin, whom he has only been dating for a few weeks.

“Justin has been thinking about having a family for a while. With friends and family around him having kids, getting married and starting families, Justin has been inspired to do the same,” an insider revealed.

However, despite their quick engagement, Justin and Hailey have known each other for a very long time, and were very close friends before they decided to turn their friendship into a romance. Since that time, Bieber and Baldwin have been nearly inseparable, and have been spotted all over California and New York showing off major PDA with one another.

Only time will tell if Justin Bieber has fully moved on from Selena Gomez with Hailey Baldwin and if the two will officially make it down the aisle in the future.