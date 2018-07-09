Lala Kent Shares Photo Of Herself And The Daughter Of Randall Emmett And His Ex-Wife Ambyr Childers

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are living together in Los Angeles.

Lala Kent and boyfriend Randall Emmett are currently living together in Los Angeles and according to a new photo, they are acting as a family with Emmett’s two daughters, London and Rylee.

While enjoying time at the Pelican Hill Villas in Newport Beach, California, over the weekend, the longtime Vanderpump Rules star shared a photo of herself walking with what appeared to be her boyfriend’s oldest child, London, in her bathing suit.

“Girl Time,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram photo.

Although Kent and her co-stars are currently in the midst of filming the upcoming seventh season of their Bravo TV reality show, she’s made plenty of time for her boyfriend and is currently helping him renovate their home.

On Instagram in recent months, both Kent and Emmett have been sharing tons of photos from the inside of their home and telling their fans and followers that they are in the midst of a major project. They’ve also revealed that they are currently working with Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis.

While it is unclear whether or not Kent will soon be seen alongside her boyfriend on Flipping Out, Emmett has confirmed he will be a part of the show’s upcoming season, which is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.

As Lala Kent and Randall Emmett continue to work on their dream home, the movie producer continues to share new photos and video of his girlfriend helping him shop.

“Hoopies shopping for our house,” he wrote in the caption of a recent Instagram story in which Kent was seen picking out several pillows.

As fans well know, Emmett has not yet appeared on Vanderpump Rules and isn’t expected to be seen at all when the show returns later this year for Season 7. In fact, it wasn’t until earlier this year when Kent finally said Emmett’s first name on camera for the first time. Before that, she had been referring to Emmett as her “man” or her “boyfriend” but wouldn’t confirm his identity.

During the Season 6 reunion special earlier this year, Kent confirmed that she had begun dating Emmett years ago before his divorce from ex-wife Ambyr Childers was finalized. The former couple officially parted ways last December after eight years of marriage and two children.

To see more of Lala Kent, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 7 later this year when the new episodes begin airing on Bravo TV.