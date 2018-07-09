‘Basketball Wives’ Star Tami Roman Defends 30-Pound Weight Loss After Diabetes Diagnosis

The reality TV veteran says fellow diabetic Halle Berry scared her straight.

Tami Roman, star of the reality TV show Basketball Wives L.A., credits a low-calorie, portion-controlled diet and light exercise for her dramatic 30-pound weight loss.

The 5-foot-9 Roman, who once tipped the scales at 185 pounds, says her weight loss was primarily motivated by a desire to take control of her health after being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2014.

“I love food!” Tami told Shape magazine. “I didn’t want to lose that part of me, that part that makes Tami, Tami. I needed to find a way to infuse that with a healthier lifestyle.”

Roman said she used appetite-suppressing diet pills to lose some of the weight, but most of her weight loss was due to eating less and exercising a bit.

Tami said she started out working out for just 10 minutes. Then she worked her up to 15 minutes, then 20, and then it became 30 minutes.

Mocked As a ‘Crackhead’ For Being Too Thin

On this week’s episode of Basketball Wives L.A. (season 7, episode 8), Roman got emotional while discussing how her diabetes diagnosis caused her to take stock of her health.

Tami was upset after co-star Evelyn Lozada mocked her for getting too skinny and looking “like a crackhead.”

Roman says she doesn’t care if people make fun of her “chicken legs” because she had to lose weight and overhaul her unhealthy diet to manage her diabetes.

Tami Roman was fuller several years ago. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

“I didn’t lose weight, I lost my willingness to die,” Roman wrote on Instagram.

“DIABETES IS NO JOKE! I Detox, suppress my appetite and make better food choices. So enjoy yourself laughing, leaving negative comments & calling me a “‘rackhead.'”

Tami Roman said she had a health epiphany several years ago after talking to Oscar winner Halle Berry, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was 19 years old.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Halle credits the low-carb, high-fat, moderate-protein ketogenic diet for helping her manage her diabetes. The keto diet also helps Berry look sensational in her bikini at age 51 (Halle turns 52 in August).

Halle Berry’s Bangin’ Bikini Body Is Due To Low-Carb Ketogenic Diet And Yoga Workouts… https://t.co/ggOSWYWkP3 — FRANCIS K S LIM (@cgnetwork) April 27, 2018

Tami says her chat with Halle scared her straight. “I was talking to Halle, and she said, ‘Tami, the truth of the matter is — you either wanna live or you wanna die,” Roman recounted to Madame Noire. “So I changed up my whole diet and eating and am trying to be healthy and live right.”

Tami’s not the only Basketball Wives L.A. star who’s a fitness buff. Roman’s arch-nemesis, Evelyn Lozada, maintains her sizzling bikini body with an organic diet and weightlifting workouts, as the Inquisitr has reported.