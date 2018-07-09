Though she's been gone for 20 years, her parenting style informs William and Kate's.

Princess Diana is “helping” Prince William and Kate Middleton raise their children – and here “helping” means “her parenting style informs William and Kate’s parenting style.”

As E! News reports, Prince William was surprisingly candid about the role his mother would play in his children’s lives if she were still around.

“She’d be a nightmare grandmother, absolute nightmare.”

There is no doubt, he said, that she would love her grandchildren to the Moon and back. But William also said that she would spoil them rotten, much like your own grandmother likely did to you.

“She’d come in probably at bath time, cause an amazing… scene, bubbles everywhere, bathwater all over the place, and then leave.”

It may sound just like the normal parent/grandparent relationship to your ears. But coming from the Royal Family, that type of thing is borderline shocking.

Back when Prince William and Prince Harry were young boys, Princess Diana’s parenting style was hands-on to an almost shocking degree. Sure, she had nannies to do the “heavy lifting,” such as changing dirty diapers and such. But her level of involvement with her sons was leaps and bounds more direct than that of any other Royal in history.

IT WOULD HAVE BEEN PRINCESS DIANA’S 57TH BIRTHDAY TODAY Today would have been Princess Diana’s 57th birthday. It is 21 years since she passed away but her legacy lives on through her boys Prince William and Prince Harry. Prince William was just 15 and … https://t.co/XHWGsN2zsi pic.twitter.com/049eF0NNBp — #NMCLAGOS18 (@OloriSupergal) July 1, 2018

She openly and publicly showered them with affection. She took them to theme parks. She involved them in her personal causes. She let them wear jeans and baseball caps and eat at McDonald’s.

That type of hands-on parenting, typical for just about every last parent in the Kingdom but unheard-of for Royals, is now being practiced by William and Kate. Kate, for example, has been known to sit and supervise her children herself while her husband is here or there, doing royal duties. And of course, though she, too, has a team of nannies at her disposal, she’s been known to do much of the heavy lifting herself.

For William, it’s all about balance. His oldest son, Prince George, will almost certainly be the King of England someday, and there is no escaping that.

Prince George and his bubbles ???? pic.twitter.com/SR8fBmzbr0 — The Cambridge Family (@the5cambridges) July 6, 2018

That means that George and his siblings won’t be able to avoid much of the trappings of royalty. For example, George’s younger brother, Louis, was baptized wearing a replica satin-and-lace gown that mirrored the one worn by Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter back in 1841.

An unnamed Royal source says that William and Kate are trying to find the perfect balance between keeping them connected to their centuries-old royal heritage, and as much of a “normal” life as possible.