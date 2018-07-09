Donald Trump Baby Balloon Might Be Heading To A City Near You

The group that built the balloon plans to take it on a 'world tour' after Trump's U.K. visit.

The Donald Trump baby balloon will be going on a “world tour” after Trump’s U.K. visit concludes, Newsweek is reporting.

As you may already be aware, a group of protesters used the crowdfunding site crowdfunder.com to raise $30,000 to design, build, and then fly over London, a giant balloon that resembles Donald Trump dressed as a baby, complete with a diaper. The group was later granted permission by London Lord Mayor Sadiq Khan for the balloon to fly over London during Trump’s visit.

Trump, for his part, will largely be avoiding London during his visit, according to this Inquisitr report, instead spending much of his time in Scotland, where he owns golf courses.

Once Trump has left from his “working visit” to the U.K. (as opposed to an official state visit), the balloon’s days aren’t going to be over. The group that made the balloon happen in the first place is now planning to take it on tour once the visit is over.

“Trump Baby is going on World Tour! All the details are still TBC but once little Donald has been run out of Britain in July, we will start to put together an itinerary – so if your community is unlucky enough to be expecting a visit from the orange sex pest, please get in touch after the 14th.”

"Trump Baby" balloon gets green light to fly over London during President Trump's visit on July 13 https://t.co/kzDstHy5Ud pic.twitter.com/U7xllOMtLj — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 5, 2018

As you can tell from the previous paragraph, details are still being worked out as to where and when the balloon will visit. But it appears that the organizers are tying the balloon’s “tour” to coincide with places Trump will visit. It’s not clear if that means only international visits, or if the organizers plan to bring it to the U.S. at some point.

“We now plan to keep this crowdfunder rolling so that we can cover the shipping and helium costs to get #TrumpBaby to follow little Donald around the world, haunting his diplomatic engagements wherever he goes! #TrumpBaby can become a permanent feature of this dreadful Presidency.”

But Trump said they love him there. 10 bucks says he cancels! https://t.co/UifSuewV7s — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) July 5, 2018

The balloon has not gone over (so to speak) with some Trump supporters, according to The Independent. Republicans Overseas spokesman Drew Liquerman, for example, called it “cringeworthy.” Similarly, right-wing U.K. politician Nigel Farage called it an “insult.”

“This is the biggest insult to a sitting US president ever. Would this be happening if it was Obama?”

Meanwhile, a group of counter-protesters is attempting to get permission to fly a Sadiq Khan balloon, although whether or not they’ve been granted permission remains unclear, as of this writing.