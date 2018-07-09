Iggy Azalea Dons Underwear Set To Showcase How She’s ‘Surviving The Summer’

It’s no secret that this summer is brutally hot around the world, and it’s no different for rapper Iggy Azalea. The “Kream” singer recently stripped down to her underwear just to survive.

Azalea posted an image of herself on Instagram in a matching heathered gray bra and panties set, which she captioned, “Literally, surviving the summer @fashionnova.” She also took to her Instagram story where she explained how it’s 100 degrees outside.

Wearing a cute multi-colored animal print cropped top, the Austrailian born beauty said her crush called her and asked if she planned to work out. Naturally, she told the crush that she had no intention of going to run in the absolutely scorching 100-degree weather. Her crush actually told her, though, that the warm weather made it even more imperative to go for a run.

It genuinely seemed like Azalea kept her wits about her when she announced, “he’s dead now in my brain.” Indeed, nobody in her right mind would go for a run in such outrageous temperatures. Shockingly, though, in the next clip, a running and out of breath Azalea said she was just kidding, and she sucked down an iced drink. She also declared her love for the unnamed crush and showed him that she followed his advice and worked out despite the melting heat.

Inquisitr recently reported that Azalea planned to release her sophomore album titled, Surviving The Summer (see what she did there with her image caption), last week. However, due to unexpected delays, she ended up releasing two singles, “Kream” and “Tokyo Snow Trip,” on July 6 instead. The video for “Kream” also hit, and fans appeared to enjoy it because, after just a few days, it has nearly 7.5 million views on YouTube and 326,000 upvotes.

A pre-order for Surviving The Summer went live on July 6, too, and the new release date is August 3, 2018, via Island Records. The artist’s first album, The New Classic, which was re-released as Reclassified, debuted in 2014, and since then the “Fancy” singer hasn’t released any full-length efforts.

With this upcoming album, Azalea said, “I feel like I’m finally getting to put out music I want to put out.” The singer even admitted that she doesn’t care if anything she does ever makes it into the Hot 100 again as long as she gets to make music that she loves to make with people she enjoys working with. Until the album release, she’s enjoying videos of her fans dancing to “Kream,” which she’s sharing on her Instagram story each day.