Johnny Depp’s Son Jack Spotted With Girlfriend On Beach In France

He may only be 16-years-old but it appears as though Jack Depp is following in the footsteps of his famous father of being a lady’s man.

This past weekend, Johnny Depp’s only son was spotted getting very cozy with his girlfriend in Biarritz, France. In photos published by the Daily Mail, the teen appeared to be having a great time with his girlfriend, whose name is currently unknown. In many snapshots of the teens, they looked to be smitten with one another, lounging on the beach and sharing kisses every now and again.

Jack definitely looked beach ready in a pair of pair of swim trunks, a silver cross necklace, and a pair of sunglasses. Depp wore his curly, dark locks slicked back and out of his face. His girlfriend also looked beach-chic in a teeny white bikini and a trucker hat that was worn when she took breaks from taking a dip in the water. Jack’s mother, Vanessa Paradis, also enjoyed some time at the beach with her son and his girlfriend and was first seen wearing a light purple cover-up, a fedora, and a pair of shades.

Later, the 45-year-old traded in her cover-up for a low-plunging maroon swimsuit that put her toned legs on full display. She was also photographed holding hands with her new husband, Samuel Benchetrit, whom she just married last week. Samuel also looked relaxed in a pair of swim trunks, a t-shirt, and a bandana to keep the hair out of his face.

Jack Depp, 16, cosies up to his girlfriend during blissful beach day https://t.co/ozXdDVh14i — Headline Bits (@headlinebits) July 9, 2018

And it’s nice to see that Jack Depp appears to be feeling better after reports of an illness. As the Inquisitr shared two weeks ago, Jack’s mother, Vanessa, was reportedly forced to miss the premiere of her new film after director Yann Gonzalez told the press that Vanessa was at home with her ailing son.

“Unfortunately, Vanessa Paradis was not able to join us tonight, she had to be absent because of her son’s serious health problems,” she told the press.

But just last week, Jack made an appearance at his mother’s surprise wedding and he looked just fine. According to the Inquisitr, a few days after the reported illness, Jack was seen out and about in Paris with his girlfriend looking healthy as can be. A source close to the teen also confirmed that Jack was doing well.

“He’s fine and doesn’t have a health issue.”

And he was also photographed at his mother’s wedding to director Samuel Benchetrit, where he looked happy and healthy. Jack’s sister, Lily Rose-Depp, was also in attendance at the nuptials.

Glad to see that Jack is doing well!