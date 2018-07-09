Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Reportedly Calls Her The ‘Duchess Of Nonsense’

According to 'The Sun,' Samantha Markle recently went on a Twitter tirade where she also took aim at Prince Harry and said that he should have married ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas instead.

It’s no secret that Meghan Markle doesn’t have the best of relationships with her half-sister, Samantha Markle. Samantha has often been quoted making negative or unflattering comments about the Duchess of Sussex, and the latest reportedly had her throwing some shade by calling Meghan the “Duchess of Nonsense,” blaming her for their father’s issues and suggesting that Prince Harry should have married his ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas, instead of the former Suits actress.

According to a report from The Sun, Samantha Markle went on a Twitter tirade over the weekend as she started out by posting a photo of Bonas, commenting that Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend has more in common with his late mother Princess Diana and that he should have married her instead. She then justified her remarks by describing them as “tough love” and maintaining that she loves her estranged half-sister.

“Just because I can speak out about some things does not mean I don’t love her, but I can call out things I do not agree with,” Samantha reportedly tweeted.

“If nobody likes it, [then] it’s too damn bad.”

An hour later, the vitriol allegedly continued spilling out, as Samantha Markle called Meghan out for being “embarrassed” about their family, adding that she’s likewise embarrassed by the Duchess of Sussex’s “fake humanitarian act” and her supposedly fake British accent. She then reportedly made the suggestion that Prince Harry “lets Meghan walk over him,” as noted by The Sun in its report.

“Harry is a wuss to allow the Duchess of Nonsense to mistreat everyone who has been close to her, especially her family. Diana would be ashamed. Stop wearing Meg’s skivvies and bra and take your pants off of her!”

Meghan Markle's sister Samantha claims this is who 'Harry SHOULD have married' https://t.co/VYv6wI7TkX — The Sun (@TheSun) July 8, 2018

In addition, The Sun wrote that Samantha Markle accused Meghan of being the reason for their father Thomas Markle’s problems, though no tweets were cited. The Daily Mail, however, cited a tweet from Samantha that accused her half-sister of “making a mess of things” because of her arrogant behavior and her disregard for her father’s situation.

The friction between Meghan Markle and her half-siblings had been well-documented even before the royal wedding, the Daily Mail noted. Both Samantha and Thomas Markle Jr. have spoken in defense of their father in the past, particularly when Thomas Sr. set up paparazzi photographs before Meghan and Harry’s wedding. Only one of the Duchess of Sussex’s family members, her mother Doria Ragland, was present at the wedding, and, as the Daily Mail wrote, she has “maintained a dignified silence” since the couple began dating.