Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Breast Feeding Struggles, Has Stopped Nursing Baby True

Breastfeeding is not always easy as many mothers out there can tell you. Well, you can now add Khloe Kardashian to that list, as the Revenge Body host announced on Twitter that she is going to stop breastfeeding 3-month-old True. She was responding to another person who asked if she was pumping breastmilk at work.

“I had to stop breast feeding???????????? it was really hard for me to stop (emotionally) but it wasn’t working for my body. Sadly,” she said.

“The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who shares True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, noted that she ‘tried every trick in the book’ including chugging water and eating lactation cookies that are supposed boost milk supply. Kardashian also enlisted the help of a lactation consultant,” reports Us Weekly.

Responses on Twitter were supportive, as so many women can relate to the frustration. You want so much to have that bonding time with your baby but unfortunately, not every mom is able to do it. What made it even harder for her was that her sister Kourtney Kardashian didn’t have to struggle with the same issue.

“For Kourt it was soooooo easy for her to breast feed,” Khloe revealed. “My experience was very different.”

Three moms and a model A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 28, 2018 at 9:48pm PDT

“Khloe joins a club of celebrity mamas who have spoken out about their decision to bottle feed. In January, Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks proudly declared she was retiring ‘the boobs’ after three months of breast-feeding her daughter Palmer,” revealed Us Weekly.

The Bravo star said in an Instagram post that she was just over it and it had nothing to do with her being sick or that her milk dried up. It’s a tough thing for working mothers who are on set a lot or in an office or even at home to have to do. And, of course, it’s never helpful when others pass judgment on them for these personal decisions.

Khloe Kardashian is also dealing with rumors that she’s having Tristan Thompson followed, as reported previously by Inquisitr. As if getting used to having a new baby isn’t stressful enough, there was talk of a cheating scandal involving the NBA star. When a fan on Twitter asked Kardashian if the reports about her having him followed were true, she responded, “If you are corny enough to believe something like this [then] you must have a very miserable and boring life. The fact that you felt the need to tweet me this already sheds light onto the kind of life you have,” Kardashian replied.