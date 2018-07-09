Selena Gomez Reportedly ‘Doesn’t Care’ About Justin Bieber’s Fast Engagement To Hailey Baldwin

The singer is reportedly unfazed by Justin's new chapter.

Selena Gomez has moved on from Justin Bieber, so much so that she is reportedly unfazed by his quick engagement to model Hailey Baldwin. The “Come and Get It” singer has obviously gotten the memo that her on-and-off ex-boyfriend popped the question to Hailey Baldwin in front of a crowd at a resort in the Bahamas, but an insider told Us Weekly that, surprisingly, she is not at all upset by the news.

“Selena doesn’t care,” the source told Us . “She’s over Justin and the last time they broke up allowed her to get over him fully.”

Bieber, 24, reportedly proposed to the 21-year-old daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin in front of a crowd at a resort in the Bahamas over the weekend. TMZ reported that Bieber’s security guards asked onlookers to put away their phones “because something special was about to happen.” Baldwin later flaunted a huge diamond engagement ring while at a beach bar the next day. The “Purpose” singer’s parents, Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette, both posted their approval of their son’s engagement on social media.

Meanwhile, as the Inquisitr previously reported, Gomez spent Bieber’s engagement day relaxing aboard a yacht in New York with friends, including her close pal and assistant, Theresa Marie Mingus. Gomez looked relaxed and unbothered in the pic because she reportedly doesn’t care about her ex’s actions.

Last month, a source told E News! that Gomez is “not fazed” by Justin and Hailey’s romance and that she “truly did not care that they went public with their relationship.”

“It’s the last thing on her mind,” the insider said.

“She has been really focused on self-care and doesn’t have room for any distractions right now… She will always have respect for Bieber, but hasn’t been thinking about him or what he is doing.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been joined at the hip since they began dating a month ago, two years after their previous hookup. The rekindled romance came shortly after Justin and Selena’s most recent—and now it appears, final— breakup.

Still, some could see Bieber’s fast romance with Baldwin as a rebound. A source told Us that Gomez thinks Bieber went so public with his romance with Baldwin to “make Selena upset.” But the insider added:

“Anytime he has done this in the past, Selena doesn’t even see stories about him in the media. Her team makes sure she is protected from it, so it’s a waste of time on Justin’s end if that’s his goal. No one in her circle speaks about him when they are on the outs and she keeps her circle and team very small.”

