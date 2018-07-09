Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back After Troll Mom Shames Her Bikini Photo

Kourtney's responding after a troll called out her mothering skills after she posted a bikini photo.

Kourtney Kardashian is clapping back at a hater who attempted to mom shame her for posting a bikini photo on her Instagram account. Style Caster reports that Kourtney was quick to hit back at a troll on social media after they suggested that she wasn’t spending time with her children.

The criticism came after Kourtney posted a snap of herself showing off her seriously toned body, including her very impressive abs, while rocking a nude sparkly bikini as she ate a basket of bread on a luxury yacht in Portofino, Italy.

The mom of three then captioned the bikini snap, “just finished my daily basket of focaccia…hbu?” though it turns out some of the star’s followers were more interested in knowing where her children were.

One Instagram user then wrote in the comments section, “where are your kids” to which Kourtney hit back with a pretty epic response.

Responding to the troll in the comments, Kardashian revealed that her three children – 8-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope, and 3-year-old Reign – were actually all with her on the boat with one even taking the bikini photo.

“My son was taking the photo, and the other two were sitting at a table across from me,” Kourtney clapped back before the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star seemingly sarcastically adding on the social media site, “Thank you so much for your concern.”

Atta girl, Kourt. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Jul 8, 2018 at 6:07pm PDT

As Inquisitr previously reported, Kourtney celebrated her daughter Penelope’s big sixth birthday while vacationing in Italy last week with her three kids and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

E! Online shared that the mom of three uploaded a number of sweet photos and videos of her family time in Europe on Instagram Stories showing her kids on the boat with her last week.

The recent social media uploads included a snap showing that she presented her only daughter with a special birthday cake while on the boat.

Back in 2016, Kourtney opened up about her daughter in an interview with ELLE where she revealed that Penelope – whose dad is Kardashian’s former boyfriend Scott Disick – is already experimenting with makeup.

“I try to tell her, ‘That’s not good for your skin. Your skin is so beautiful anyway! You don’t need that. Let’s wipe it off together so everyone can see you,'” Kourtney said of how she reacted to seeing her daughter putting makeup on her face, per Bustle.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

“It’s such a fine line, because getting the right message across, about being beautiful inside and being a caring person, that is so important,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star then continued of being a mom to a little girl.

“But I don’t think that means you can’t experience fashion and beauty,” Kim Kardashian’s older sister then continued, “and I hope I can show her that balance.”