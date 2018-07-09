MMA Rumors: UFC Champ Daniel Cormier Willing To Fight Jon Jones ‘If He’s Around’

Will UFC two-division champ Daniel Cormier fight Jon Jones for the third time?

Daniel Cormier suddenly became part of the G.O.A.T. conversations after beating the “baddest man on the planet,” Stipe Miocic, via first-round knock out at UFC 226 to claim the UFC heavyweight title. However, despite becoming a two-division champion, Cormier is planning to stick with his plan to retire in March 2019.

Daniel Cormier plans to have two more fights before he officially ends his MMA career. After a shocking victory against Stipe Miocic, Cormier called out UFC heavyweight fighter and WWE superstar Brock Lesnar, who immediately came inside the Octagon and shoved the UFC champion. UFC President Dana White announced that they will be scheduling a title fight between Cormier and Lesnar, but the highly-anticipated bout is unlikely to happen soon.

According to MMAjunkie, Cormier is eyeing to move back to the UFC light heavyweight division to defend the title before facing Lesnar. The UFC champion’s next title challenger for the light heavyweight belt remains unknown, but Cormier mentioned Alexander Gustafsson as a potential opponent. When asked if he is still interested in fighting former UFC champion Jon Jones, Cormier said he is not opposed to the idea of a third fight with “Bones.”

“I would, if he’s around,” Cormier said in a post-UFC 226 press conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “But I don’t know if he’s going to be around. But at this point, does he even deserve it? I hold the cards now. He may have won the fights, but I hold the cards. I’m the one that competed. I went and fought the baddest man on the planet, a great guy, a great champion – a guy that does everything the right way, and I won. So I don’t know if that’s going to happen.”

Daniel Cormier could be the UFC’s GOAT https://t.co/TEf5iJoqVl pic.twitter.com/cDVKCqLCjz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 8, 2018

Fighting Jon Jones before he retires makes sense for Daniel Cormier, especially if he wants to strengthen his position as the greatest MMA fighter of all time. Jones is the only UFC fighter who managed to defeat Cormier. Unfortunately, their first two fights were tainted with a failed drug test. At UFC 214, “Bones” succeeded to knockout Cormier with a combination of head kick and punches, but the result of the fight was overturned to No Contest after Jones tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

As of now, it remains a big question if Daniel Cormier will still have the opportunity to face Jon Jones before he officially leaves the world of mixed martial arts. Jones is still serving a suspension, and if he is found guilty, he will not be allowed to enter the Octagon for as long as four years.