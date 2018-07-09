‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, July 10: Katie & Thorne Team Up, Zoe Spies On Emma & Xander

New 'B&B' spoilers state that Katie & Thorne are extending their partnership.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, July 10 reveal Zoe’s (Kiara Barnes) true agenda. It seems as if she is doing more than listening in on Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Sally’s (Courtney Hope) conversations; she’s on a spying mission, too. Soap Central also teases that Katie (Heather Tom) and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) will team up on a Forrester Creations issue.

It seems as if one particular couple has caught Zoe’s eye. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will be particularly interested in Xander (Adain Bradley) and Emma (Nia Sioux). She will spy on their growing friendship and will no doubt draw her own conclusions. The real question is why she would be interested in Forrester Creations’ new interns.

She Knows Soaps divulges the juicy details of Zoe’s past. It seems as if Zoe is Xander’s ex-girlfriend back when he had a British accent. Zoe caught on to Xander’s whereabouts when she spotted a photo that Emma had posted of her and Xander on social media. All she had to do was to follow the trail and find out where Emma was located to find Xander. B&B fans cannot wait to see Xander’s face when he finds out that his ex has tracked him down and find out why he is hiding.

Thorne has been pursuing Katie for so long, it only seems logical that he would rope her into Forrester’s latest mystery. At some level, he must realize that the more time they spend together, the easier it would be for her to fall for him. After informing her of the threats being made to Hope (Annika Noelle), the pair comes up with a plan of action. After all, you never know when a troll’s threat on a message board will become a reality. The two hatch a plan to catch the offender.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that they will hire outside help. BB fans may remember Danny Woodburn, who formerly played Ken. He will return to his role as an IT specialist and help them track down who has their knife in for Hope. B&B fans might also recall that Liam (Scott Clifton) saved the IP address of the person who left the threat, and this may come in handy to trace the troll.

It won’t be long before Katie and Thorne can put a name and face to the person who has been making threats. Tune into Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.