Justin Bieber Planned Engagement To Hailey Baldwin ‘For Weeks’ Per ‘ET’

Couple reunited several months ago.

Although the world only realized Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin started dating again about a month ago, apparently it’s been going on for several months, which gave the pop star weeks to plan his ultimate engagement.

According to an Entertainment Tonight report, a source revealed that the pair reunited some time ago and that Bieber planned this engagement for several weeks, so it wasn’t as spur of the moment as it appeared.

According to the source, “Justin decided to propose to Hailey in front of a group of people in the Bahamas but had been planning to ask her for a couple weeks now. The ring is gorgeous and Hailey is over the moon with joy. The two can’t stop telling their friends and family how excited they are for their journey together. The two have always had a great bond, and it is stronger now than ever.”

The source also provided a bit more insight into the Saturday evening proposal, which Bieber’s security team ensured remained private by asking the people present to put away their phones so that nobody could take pictures or record the special moment.

“Justin got down on one knee and asked Hailey to marry him. Hailey was smiling for ear to ear and said, ‘Yes!’ The two then embraced and the crowd erupted with cheers.”

The 24-year-old “Boyfriend” singer and the 21-year-old model and daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin originally dated for a while in 2015 and broke things off in early 2016.

Hailey Baldwin Flashes Huge Engagement Ring from Justin Bieber https://t.co/giBg70t0kF pic.twitter.com/SQcQkrYbaJ — karime williams (@secretsinfashio) July 9, 2018

While Baldwin flashes her gorgeous engagement ring and plans her wedding, Inquisitr reported that Bieber’s famous ex, 25-year-old Selena Gomez, flashed her beautiful smile in a tiny bikini with friends atop a yacht in New York City. The “Good For You” singer is living her best life among her best friends and she didn’t appear bothered in any way by her ex-boyfriend’s whirlwind romance.

While neither Bieber’s or Baldwin’s official representatives confirmed their engagement, their respective took to social media and appeared to confirm the happy news. While Stephen Baldwin tweeted and then deleted his good wishes, Jeremy Bieber actually left his happiness filled Instagram and Twitters posts.

Jeremy Bieber wrote on Instagram, “@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!” In addition, the happy father also shared a beautiful image of his son on the water. While Baldwin’s post also expressed his happiness about the engagement more explicitly, he ultimately took it down possibly preferring to let the two announce their engagement themselves.