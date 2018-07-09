Shawn Mendes Suffers A Nasty Fall Off Stage In Quebec

Video shows Shawn falling off the stage while performing in Canada.

Musician Shawn Mendes suffered a pretty nasty fall while performing on stage in Canada. Entertainment Tonight Canada reports that the singer had a pretty awkward moment while performing for his fans in his home country on July 8 after he got just a little too enthusiastic during his set.

Video captured by concertgoers shows Shawn jumping up and down while on stage in Quebec, Canada, before getting just a little too over-enthusiastic and jumping right off the stage in what looked to be a pretty nasty fall.

The clip shot by a fan in the audience shows him jump a few feet down off the front of the stage. Though he initially managed to land on his feet, Mendes then tumbled over and fell right onto his butt.

However, the musician fortunately seemed to be doing okay after the fall, jumping straight back up and running back onto the stage via some stairs at the side of the platform.

Although it looked like the fall probably left Shawn with a bruise or two, he confirmed on Twitter following the Quebec concert that he’s doing okay and even managed to see the funny side of the incident while addressing his latest on-stage fall with his 19.4 million followers.

LOL yep. Im ok but also that was insane hahahahaha https://t.co/kGBeGAUyQH — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) July 9, 2018

Retweeting the fall video, the “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” singer replied to a fan who wrote “OH NO @ShawnMendes LOL” by writing that it was pretty “insane.”

“LOL yep. Im ok but also that was insane hahahahaha,” Mendes said.

Shawn also didn’t seem to let the fall ruin the show, as he also tweeted his thanks to his fans in Quebec after leaving the stage.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Quebec tonight was absolutely insane, thank you for singing with me! X,” he tweeted following the show. Shawn will play another gig in Canada on July 9 as he’s set to take to the stage at Cavendish Beach Music Festival.

But it turns out that it’s not just when he’s actually on stage where Shawn is known to suffer some awkward moments during his gigs.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Mendes revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this year that he had an awkward encounter with the British Royal Family – including the Queen – while performing as part of the Queen’s 92nd birthday celebrations.

He told the daytime talk show host that he had to endure “10 minutes of awkward silence between me and the Queen” after spotting her behind the scenes and being instructed that he wasn’t allowed to speak to her unless she spoke first – which she didn’t.

Mendes then recounted how he lost his nerve after spotting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a room off the hallway.

“I walked in with this confidence and the second they kind of felt me coming, I just turned around. My body went numb and I was like, ‘I can’t do it, I can’t do it,'” he said, admitting that he stepped in and then immediately turned around again without even meeting the royal couple.