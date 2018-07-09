‘Sister Wives’ Star ‘Honored’ With Award As Business Keeps Her ‘Busy,’ Away From Family

Has this TLC star's passion project further distanced her from her supersized clan?

Sister Wives star Meri Brown was honored by her home state of Utah with an award that recognizes her hard work and dedication in the hospitality business. Will all this newfound recognition continue to keep her away from her extended family who lives in Las Vegas?

Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, the ancestral home that Brown purchased in Utah, has recently been noted as one of the “best in Utah” and was featured on several television stations as part of the honor.

Said Brown of the accolades on Twitter, “This is so exciting and such an honor! It was a lot of work to acquire this amazing family home, but I’m so glad I did, and to see it pay off this way, mind blown!”

The television piece on the inn aired on stations in the Colorado, Arizona, Utah, Idaho, Nevada, and Wyoming areas.

Lizzie’s Heritage Inn was a passion project for the Sister Wives star, who learned of the property’s sale in 2017. The home and its surrounding land were owned by Brown’s great-great-grandmother and her family lived there for years until the property was sold out of the family.

Located in the town of Parowan in Utah, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn was purchased in the southern part of the state in 1851. Brown’s great-grandmother, Lizzie, not only is reflected in the name of the inn, but her character is represented in the period furniture added to many of the guest rooms, along with a great room shared by all the guests.

TLC’s Sister Wives include polygamist Kody Brown and his four wives — Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, who amongst them have 18 children. With so many mouths to feed, each wife has dabbled in money-making ventures from real estate to jewelry design.

One of the main storylines for Season 12 focused on Brown trying to warm the family up to the idea of taking on this new business, which would keep the reality star away from her clan for extended periods of time. While Kody, Robyn, and Janelle Brown were lukewarm about the prospect, Christine Brown was very supportive of Meri from the get-go.

Janelle Brown’s concern was the location of the home as the family fled Utah in 2011 to escape legal consequences of the clan breaking polygamy laws. “I have some big concerns about a polygamous woman or even a family setting up a business in this conservative town,” Janelle said during an episode.

Sister Wives has been renewed on TLC for Season 13. No airdate has been announced as yet.