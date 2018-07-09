Yolanda Hadid Splits From Matt Minnis On The Heels Of David Foster’s Engagement

Yolanda Hadid is back on the market.

Yolanda Hadid and Matt Minnis have reportedly called it quits.

Just days after the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s ex-husband, David Foster, became engaged to singer Katharine McPhee, Us Weekly has confirmed that Hadid’s romance with Minnis secretly ended a few months ago.

According to the magazine’s report, two sources have revealed that Hadid and Minnis’ relationship was short-lived and didn’t last very long after Hadid first opened up about falling in love for the first time after her split from Foster.

As fans may recall, Hadid and Foster announced their split in December 2015 after just four years of marriage and during the following season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Hadid was seen moving into a new home in Los Angeles. Then, several months later, Hadid left her home in Los Angeles and moved to the East Coast, where she’s closer to her model children, Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid.

Earlier this year, after beginning to date her now-ex-boyfriend, Hadid opened up about finding happiness with Minnis, a Los Angeles-based businessman.

“I’m so happy. I took two years to really recover from my marriage and I really needed to get to a place where I felt … in my own power as a single woman, feeling strong, running my own life without depending on anybody or anybody telling me what to do or having to care for somebody,” she explained.

“I’m really excited to be back in love,” she added. “There’s nothing better than feeling in love, and with somebody who is a great person, a great human being, who is not in his industry, that is very private … it’s a good feeling.”

Hadid also told Us Weekly at the time that her romance with Minnis was “relatively new” and said they enjoyed spending time talking, listening to music, and hanging out in front of the fire.

Earlier this month, during a romantic vacation in Italy, Yolanda Hadid’s 68-year-old ex-husband, David Foster, proposed to Katharine McPhee, 34. A short time later, a source claimed the couple was planning for a short engagement and hopes to “have a family.”

Foster and McPhee went public with one another last year but didn’t confirm they were dating until several months later. Since then, the couple has attempted to keep a low profile but continues to be hassled by paparazzi in Los Angeles, who are always looking to capture a glimpse of the happy couple.