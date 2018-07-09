Robin Wright Breaks Silence On Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Allegations

Her shocking statements regarding their relationship.

Robin Wright has broken her silence months after sexual assault allegations were brought against former House of Cards co-star Kevin Spacey in an interview with Today’s Savannah Guthrie with a shocking statement regarding their on-camera relationship.

The actress, 52, opened up about her interactions with Spacey on the set of the duo’s hit Netflix series, according to People Magazine.

“Was there any kind of red flag, or anything that would have made you think this was possible?” Guthrie asked the actress to which Wright responded, “Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut, and in between setups where we would giggle.”

Wright then noted that she did not interact with Spacey off-camera, remarking she did not know “the man,” she knew “the craftsman.”

It was back in October 2017 that actor Anthony Rapp claimed the former House of Cards star and Academy Award-winning actor had made inappropriate sexual advances toward him when Rapp was just 14-years-old. In the aftermath of the allegations, Spacey issued a statement on Twitter addressing Rapp’s allegations and coming out as gay.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story,” he said, as reported by CNN. “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Spacey has been living under the radar since the allegations were made public and was written off of Season 6 of House of Cards, the final season of the Netflix series.

People reported that in July, three more accusers have reportedly come forward accusing the actor of sexual assault that occurred in London. TMZ reported that London’s Metropolitan Police are investigating the actor.

“Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut.” Watch a preview of @SavannahGuthrie’s exclusive conversation with @RealRobinWright about Kevin Spacey and @HouseofCards. Tune in tomorrow for full interview. pic.twitter.com/9jCUnyVd0e — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 8, 2018

Wright’s House of Cards co-star Patricia Clarkson said during an interview on CBS’s The Talk, as reported by People, that it was Wright that allowed the cast and crew of the Netflix series to keep their jobs after the allegations against Spacey threatened their livelihoods.

“Robin led all of this charge so that people would save their livelihoods because when the show goes away some people don’t get paid,” Clarkson stated. “I think it’s gonna be a stunning, stunning new season.”

House of Cards Season 6 began production in early 2018. Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for the final season of the series.