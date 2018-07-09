Serena Williams Admits Shedding Tears After Missing Daughter’s First Steps At Wimbledon

Serena Williams is on her way to winning yet another Wimbledon title this year, but misses seeing her daughter's milestones.

Serena Williams is having a bit of mommy guilt after missing her baby girl’s first steps. Alexis Olympia Ohanian, who is already 10-months-old, has taken her very first steps while her mama was out training in her attempt to win her eighth title on the grass courts of Wimbledon. As seen in a short post that she sent out on Twitter over the weekend, the 36-year-old tennis champ got a little emotional about the whole thing. She admitted that she cried.

Many moms came out to send some encouraging words to the 23-time Grand Slam winner and to offer her their own experiences about missing their kid’s firsts. One familiar name that just happens to have two kids of her own, and is a busy mom as well, Chrissy Teigen, sent out a message to Serena. She told her that little Olympia is just practicing so that her mom can see the real ones.

Williams has been training for months now trying to get back into the swing of things. She was sidelined by an injury at the French Open last month. However, she is currently moving right along at Wimbledon. She is set to take on Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina today on what is called “Manic Monday” at this Grand Slam event. Every tennis player that is left on this second week of competition will be taking to the grass courts to play. Both ESPN and ESPN2 are covering the matches at the same time.

Olympia has been spending time with her high-profile mom in between her training every day. Any working mom seems to have that guilt of missing out on special first moments with their child, especially their first one. Serena Williams is no exception.

The mom of one has previously mentioned that she tries to spend as much time with her baby as she can, especially in the mornings. She recently admitted in a press conference after her victory in the first round at Wimbledon that the French Open was very tough on her. She wasn’t able to spend as much time with Olympia, but she does have a bit more free time at this tennis tournament since she isn’t playing doubles with her sister, Venus Williams.

Serena also admitted that she felt some guilt after having to stop breastfeeding in order to train better. According to GMA, it was about a week before she played her first match at Wimbledon that she made that tough decision. She told reporters that she started shedding some weight when she stopped breastfeeding, contrary to what others say about it. It worked differently for her.

Serena Williams is a force to be reckoned with, despite taking time off to have a baby. She is seeded at No. 25 at the Wimbledon championships and is still going strong.