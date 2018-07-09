Kym Herjavec Shares New Photo Of Her Newborn Twins & Her Dog Getting In The World Cup Spirit

Even the 'DWTS' star's 2-month-old twins are getting in on the World Cup action.

Kym Herjavec is proving that even her 2-month-old twins and her dog are getting in on the World Cup action. The former Dancing with the Stars pro dancer showed her Instagram followers an adorable new photo of her babies and her pet supporting her husband Robert Herjavec’s native country during the soccer tournament.

The very sweet photo showed little Hudson and his twin sister Haven – who were born in April – laying together with Kym’s dog Lola. They were sporting onesies emblazoned with the Croatian flag to show their support for the team during their World Cup quarter-finals match against the tournament’s hosts Russia on July 7.

Little Haven wore a pink onesie with a matching pink headband around her head, while her brother sported the same one in blue. Lola also got in on the sporting action by wearing a bib.

Herjavec wrote in the caption that the trio was “the cheering squad” with a soccer ball emoji. The team won the match and will now be playing England in the semi-finals on July 11.

Robert also shared a sweet photo of Lola supporting his native country, sharing a photo of her wearing her Croatian flag bib with the words “I’m the perfect one” written on it on his Twitter account.

“Everyone is a #CRO fan now! #WorldСup,” he wrote.

While Kym is from Australia, her husband Robert is originally from Croatia.

The businessman – who shot to fame as a shark on the series Shark Tank – was originally born in the European country but left at the age of 8 and moved to Halifax, Canada, with his family.

Speaking to Fortune in 2016, Robert said, “I came from Croatia, where my dad would tell me he was a political prisoner. He’d drink a little too much, say bad things about Communism, and got thrown into jail 22 times for being an anti-Communist.”

“In 1970 he escaped from jail, grabbed my mom and me, and we hightailed it out of there,” he recalled. “I was 8-years-old.”

The businessman added that the Herjavec family originally planned to immigrate to the U.S., but didn’t have their papers accepted.

The latest sweet photo Kym shared of her and Robert’s newborn babies follows a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, where she revealed that her husband has been taking care of her and her babies ever since they welcomed their twins into the world in April.

“Robert’s been great,” Kym said of the businessman, who she first met in 2015 when they were teamed up together on Dancing with the Stars. “He’s been taking care of me and the babies.”

“[He’s been] feeding me as I was feeding the babies,” Herjavec then continued. “It’s really nice to see him with the kids.”

Robert has three children from a previous marriage: Skye, Caprice, and Brendan.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Kym has been sharing how she’s trying to get back in shape after giving birth to her twins and even showed her followers how she’s bringing her babies into her workout routine in a video she shared online earlier this year.