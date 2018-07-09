Meghan Markle Not Asked To Be Prince Louis’ Godmother For Royal Christening

Kensington Palace announces godparents for Prince William and Kate Middleton's son.

Despite rumors to the contrary, Meghan Markle will not be a godmother to her nephew Prince Louis at the christening of the son of Prince William and Kate Middleton occurring on July 9. Instead, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have asked the following people to be godparents to Prince Louis, as per a press release via Twitter from Kensington Palace.

Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Lady Laura Meade, Mrs. Robert Carter, and Lucy Middleton have been bestowed the honor. The palace cited the aforementioned as “friends or family of Their Royal Highnesses.”

Nicholas van Cutsem is the father of Grace van Cutsem, who was a bridesmaid at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011. Van Cutsem’s daughter Florence was a bridesmaid at Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May 2018, according to Express.

Neither Meghan Markle nor Prince Harry is on the list, but the royal couple will attend the baptism as will Prince Charles, his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles, Kate’s parents Mr. and Mrs. Michael Middleton, her brother James and her sister Pippa with her spouse James.

Prince Louis will wear the handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe made by Angela Kelly, Dressmaker to the Queen. The original Royal Christening Robe was made in 1841 for the christening of Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter, Victoria, Princess Royal, according to a press release by Kensington Palace.

The original gown was subsequently worn for all royal christenings, including the Queen, her children, and her grandchildren. The Queen asked Kelly to make a hand-made replica of the Royal Christening Robe in order to preserve the original, according to Kensington Palace.

The Lily Font and water from the River Jordan will be used during the baptism. The Lily Font is a silver baptismal font which was made in 1840 and has been a fixture at royal christenings since then.

Further details about the guests and godparents at the christening of Prince Louis have been announced: https://t.co/pBg5a4p5ff — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 9, 2018

Following the service, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will host a private tea at Clarence House where guests will be served slices of christening cake, a tier taken from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s impressive eight-tiered wedding cake.

Prince Louis will be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. The Archbishop tweeted, “I’m delighted and privileged to be christening Prince Louis today – a precious child made in God’s image, just as we all are. Please join me in praying for him and his family on this special day.”

I’m delighted and privileged to be christening Prince Louis today – a precious child made in God’s image, just as we all are. Please join me in praying for him and his family on this special day. “You are my beloved” (Mark 1:11) pic.twitter.com/HAqW51YFBJ — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) July 9, 2018

One royal that will be noticeably absent from the festivities is Prince Charles’ brother Prince Andrew, who, according to Express, will not attend as he is scheduled to visit the University of Huddersfield.