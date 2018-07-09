Julia Louis-Dreyfus Looks Happy And Healthy In A Bikini After Breast Cancer Battle

Julia shared a make-up free bikini photo as she enjoyed a well-deserved vacation following chemotherapy treatment.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus just shared a snap of herself looking happy and healthy in the wake of her recent breast cancer battle on Instagram. Daily Mail reports that the actress, who’s best known for her starring roles in Veep and Seinfeld, shared a new photo of herself enjoying some well-deserved vacation time in Hawaii with her husband on July 8.

Posting a sweet photo in the water with Brad Hall, her husband of 31 years, Julia went completely make-up free as she grinned for the camera while rocking a dark bikini as they enjoyed a dip in the water together.

“I had to crop this photo. You’re welcome. #lanai” Louis-Dreyfus captioned the sweet snap, though she didn’t reveal exactly what or who she was cropping out of the vacation snap as she sweetly posed in her bikini.

The site reported that Julia previously shared another photo from her trip to the the beach earlier this week, uploading a video with her Instagram followers while she was ocean-side on July 7.

Louis-Dreyfus uploaded a short clip of herself dancing Hawaiian-style while sporting a white coverup as she hit the beach. She opted to cover her face as she shielded from the sun in dark sunglasses and a black baseball cap.

Just Jared also shared candid snaps of the star enjoying some time on the beach on July 8 where she could be seen sporting a black two piece bikini and straw hat before then covering up with a white beach coverup.

The site reported that Julia was spotted “enjoying the beach, a spa, some hiking and exploring on the island” as she enjoyed some downtime in Hawaii.

The latest bikini and vacation photos come as Louis-Dreyfus has been taking some time away from the spotlight recently to focus on her health after being diagnoses with breast cancer last year, skipping a number of award shows and appearances.

However, the star has been sharing updates on her progress as she took on the disease, as she shared the good news in February that she’d kicked cancer’s butt by posting an inspiring message with a health update.

As Inquisitr reported at the time, Louis-Dreyfus showed fans her first post-cancer operation photo on Instagram where she told her followers that she was feeling pretty good after undergoing surgery.

“Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery,” Julia captioned the photo she posted to social media, adding, “Hey cancer, ‘F*** you!’ Here’s my first post-op photo.”

A few weeks earlier, Inquisitr reported that Julia was celebrating her final day of chemotherapy as she uploaded a hilarious video that her two sons, 20-year-old Charlie Hall and 25-year-old Henry Hall, had sent to her to celebrate her final chemo day.

The clip showed her sons singing along to Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.”

“My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy,” Louis-Dreyfus wrote in the caption. “Pretty swell, right? Ain’t they sweet?”