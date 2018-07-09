NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Says He Is Not Unhappy With Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard has made it clear that he is not unhappy in Portland.

Damian Lillard has become one of the most talked about players in the NBA rumor mill and there have been reports that teams have tried to acquire him from the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason. The most talked about team in rumors surrounding Lillard has been the Los Angeles Lakers, who may try to acquire a star to pair with LeBron James.

Reports and rumors have also surfaced that Lillard wants a trade to Los Angeles. While those reports may be making their rounds, Lillard clarified some things about them.

“I’m not unhappy. I love where I live. I love the organization. I love where I am.”

Lillard fueled the rumors of a potential trade to Los Angeles when he quoted a fan on Twitter asking about him coming to the Lakers and he said he is “usually a happy camper.” Following the tweet, Lillard has been more adamant about not wanting out of Portland. If a trade did occur, however, he would be happy wherever he ended up.

Last season with the Trail Blazers, Lillard ended up averaging 26.9 points per game to go along with 6.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds. He shot 43.9 percent from the field overall and knocked down 36.1 percent from beyond the three-point line. Those numbers show exactly why Lakers’ fans have been wanting their team to trade for the point guard.

At 27 years old, Lillard has heard his name mentioned in trade rumors for a couple years now. C.J. McCollum has also come up as a potential trade candidate as well. Portland has yet to seriously shop either of their star guards.

Magic Johnson has been linked to quite a few different names on the trade market. In addition to Lillard, both Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan have been talked about as targets. John Wall and Bradley Beal were also rumored to be potential players of interest for the Lakers.

While the media and fans would love to see the Lakers pair another star alongside James, it does not appear likely to happen at this point. There is plenty of time left in the offseason, but James is not pressuring the Lakers to make a move. He is intrigued by the amount of young talent that L.A. has put together.

Los Angeles will also have plenty of cap room to make a move for a star next offseason in a loaded free agency class.

Expect to see Lillard stick with Portland for another season unless something changes drastically. He may have teased some fans with his tweet, but he is happy in Portland and is not seeking a trade.