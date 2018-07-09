MMA News: UFC President Dana White Addresses Rumors About Conor McGregor’s Nearing Return

UFC President Dana White revealed that Conor McGregor's return in the Octagon depends on what will be the result of his trial in July.

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is yet to announce his official return in the Octagon, but rumors and speculations continue to swirl that “The Notorious” will end his MMA hiatus soon. It has been almost two years since McGregor last fought in the Octagon where he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 to claim the lightweight title.

UFC President Dana White recently met with Conor McGregor. Most people speculated that the conversation between White and McGregor has something to do with the Irish fighter’s comeback fight. However, in a recent interview, White revealed that there wouldn’t be a serious talk for McGregor’s UFC return until they know the result of his Brooklyn case in July.

“I’m not even thinking about Conor until – I’m serious,” White said in a post-UFC 226 press conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, via MMAjunkie. “I know they’re saying there are talks, but we’re not talking about a fight right now. Conor has to get through July. Whatever’s going to happen to him in July, we’ll figure that out. I don’t know what’s going to happen. Is he going to get fined? Is he going to be on probation? Is he going to get this, that? When that’s over with, then we’ll start talking about him fighting.”

Conor McGregor is currently facing numerous charges after attacking a UFC bus in Brooklyn on April 5. In his recent hearing, “The Notorious” said that he already regretted his actions. As of now, McGregor’s camp is in process of negotiating a plea deal with the district attorney. McGregor is set to return to the court on July 26.

Once the case is settled, the UFC is expected to immediately book a title fight between Conor McGregor and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov has been patiently waiting for McGregor even before he claimed the lightweight belt. “The Eagle” believes beating “The Notorious” will prove that he is the best fighter in the lightweight division.

In an interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN, McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh, revealed that there is currently an “ongoing” negotiation about the Irishman’s return. Kavanagh also confirmed that they are working on the potential matchup between McGregor and Nurmagomedov.

Most people believe “The Eagle” will be a dangerous opponent for McGregor because of his tough defense and excellent ground fight. Kavanagh acknowledged Nurmagomedov’s good grappling skills, saying the potential bout could be a “classic striker versus grappler.” However, Kavanagh said that McGregor is also a good grappler and predicted that the left hand will be making the difference in the fight.