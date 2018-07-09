Tomi Lahren Angers Conservatives By Declaring Overturning Roe Vs. Wade Would Be A Mistake

Conservative Fox News pundit Tomi Lahren angered conservatives by declaring that overturning Roe vs. Wade would be a major mistake for the Republican Party despite the fact that Donald Trump’s goal with his second Supreme Court nominee is to achieve exactly that.

According to a Huffington Post report, on Saturday, Lahren took time during a segment on her Final Thoughts show to argue against overturning the landmark 1973 women’s right case that resulted in legal abortions in the United States.

Lahren apparently shocked her audience with her commentary.

“We lose when we start tampering with social issues. Do we really want to fight for this, alienate Democrats, moderates and Libertarians all to lose in the end anyway? That’s a risk that I don’t think is worth taking.”

Inquisitr reported that President Donald Trump plans to announce his replacement for retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, 81. Since Kennedy announced his retirement, Republicans believed that Trump’s second nominee would end up swaying the court conservative, and eventually, a more conservative court would end up overturning the Roe vs. Wade decision in some way.

While Lahren said that she would choose life herself, she believed that the government had no right to dictate such decisions for women. Not surprisingly, her unexpected stance drew a wide variety of responses that ranged from people who called her a fake conservative to those who felt absolutely surprised to find they agreed with her ideas.

Conservative writer, Ned Ryun wrote on Twitter and said, “Lahren’s ‘lack of clarity on this simple issue in & of itself is cause for nearly complete disqualification from the conservative cause because it is a worldview at odds w/ what makes conservatism the superior political pursuit. She lacks a moral root.'”

Along with his tweet, he linked to a Townhall opinion column written by Kevin McCullough titled, “Tomi Lahren’s Six Lies About SCOTUS & The Right To Life.”

The fiery Fox News host quickly responded, tweeting, “Who are you to tell me what I should believe in? Who are you to tell me what my moral fiber is made of? Who are you to tell me I’m not ‘conservative enough?’ It’s THAT mentality that turns people to the Left. You can disagree with me but don’t you dare tell me how to think.”

Some people also called Lahren a hypocrite for her statement because they believe she’s putting winning above something they hold as an incredibly important moral issue. While the conservative pundit certainly doesn’t shy away from all social issues, she does make a valid point with this final thought. On the other hand, though, people who call her out would like her to insist on staying out of all “social issues.”