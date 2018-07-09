Kylie Jenner Prayed For Stormi To Inherit This Specific Trait

New mom revealed deeply personal insight into her life post baby.

Kylie Jenner told her best friend Jordyn Woods the one thing she actually prayed that her daughter Stormi would inherit from her. The duo took to YouTube to answer fan questions from Twitter, and their responses provided plenty of insight.

According to a Too Fab report, Kylie said, “I prayed and prayed that she would have my big eyes; she has the biggest eyes ever.” The eyes caused Kylie some concern, so thankfully her daughter came out with a gorgeous pair of eyes just like her momma.

However, Kylie did admit that she hoped that Stormi wouldn’t inherit her original lips. Luckily, the little girl got her dad, Travis Scott’s, lips, and that face relieved the new mom. She said, “The one thing I was insecure about, she has. She has the most perfect lips in the whole entire world. She ain’t get those from me. Thank her dad for those.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans will remember that Kylie initially had much different lips. At first, she denied do anything to them apart from overlining and plumping them. Ultimately, though, the makeup maven ended up admitting that she got injections in her lips, which completely changed the way they look. Now, she focuses a lot on her lips, and she has an entire line of successful cosmetics lip kits that sell out almost as quickly as she releases them, so the injections turned out to be a pretty good move for the youngest Kardashian/Jenner sister.

Another profoundly personal insight the reality TV star shared was her insecurities about her post-pregnancy body, which many new moms struggle with. The good news for Kylie is she has plenty of help from three of her older sisters who’ve gone through pregnancies and the postpartum period too.

She said the pregnancy and her entire post-pregnancy body is a challenge all around despite everything going reasonably smoothly for her, which she acknowledged is a beautiful thing. She said, “My boobs are definitely three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs are bigger, like, everything. It’s just a change, and honestly, I’m finding I have to change my style a little bit because nothing in my closet fits me from before.”

Her short-term goal is to regain her core strength, which she plans to do by adding in a fitness regimen since she already does a reasonably good job with her eating.