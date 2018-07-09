‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope Races To Find Ciara, Brady Confesses To Eve

Days of our Lives spoilers for the beginning of the new week reveal that fans will see some shocking moments in Salem. Viewers will see fan favorite characters such as Hope, Rafe, Ciara, Ben, Brady, Eve, Will, and Sonny light up the small screen during Monday’s all-new episode of the soap opera.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives will be off to a hot start when Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) race to find Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) before it’s too late. Hope knows that her daughter is with a known murderer, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and she’s eager to save her before anything bad happens. However, she may be too late.

The latest Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the cabin that Ben and Ciara have been staying in will catch on fire and that Ciara won’t be able to get herself out in time. As many fans know, Ciara has a broken leg due to her recent motorcycle crash, and before she can escape she’ll pass out inside the burning cabin. Meanwhile, Hope and Rafe will race to get to her before time runs out.

Meanwhile, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) may hit a snag in his custody battle with his baby mama, Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley). During the hearing, Brady’s involvement with Deimos Kiriakis’ murder will be brought up, and it seems that Brady will have to answer some very interesting questions about his uncle’s death.

As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, Brady previously found out that his former girlfriend, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), was the person who killed Deimos after everyone in Salem was drugged during a party. Brady later used evidence from that night to get revenge on Nicole after she dumped him for his brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

Brady used the evidence he had to force Nicole to leave town without Eric, not wanting his step-brother to have her if he couldn’t have her. Nicole left town in order to keep Brady quiet about the murder. However, it seems that he’ll have to come clean to his current fiance, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) about what really happened to her former husband, Deimos, since he’s being questioned about the death.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives viewers will see Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will hit a snag when it comes to their cover up of Leo’s murder.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.