Justin Bieber Reportedly Excited To Have a Family With Hailey Baldwin After Engagement News Is Revealed

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin haven’t been dating long, but they are already engaged. The couple are reportedly planning a wedding, and couldn’t be happier. Now, with a wedding in the works, it seems a family will be the next thing on the agenda for the pair.

According to a July 8 report by Hollywood Life, Justin Bieber has been thinking about starting a family for quite some time now, and he allegedly can’t wait to take that big step with his new fiance, Hailey Baldwin.

Sources tell the outlet that Justin Bieber has been planning his future family for a while, and that many of his friends and family members are getting married and having children, which has “inspired” him to do the same. On Sunday, sources revealed to multiple outlets that Bieber had popped the question to Baldwin, and gave her a huge diamond ring. The couple’s parents even hinted at being thrilled about the engagement news via social media after the news broke.

“Justin has been thinking about having a family for a while. With friends and family around him having kids, getting married and starting families, Justin has been inspired to do the same,” an insider revealed.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Hailey Baldwin’s family was a bit worried that Justin Bieber may break her heart again as he has done in the past. Sources previously told Hollywood Life that Baldwin’s famous family would be watching Justin closely hoping that he “does the right thing,” before news of the engagement was revealed.

“Some of Hailey’s family is pretty conservative and they love that Justin and Hailey are spending time together. However, they are worried about things working out this time around. Justin can be unpredictable and even though he really seems to be reformed lately, Hailey’s parents would hate to see things end poorly between them. Hailey really loves Justin so it would hurt to see him break her heart. Everyone in Hailey’s family is watching closely hoping Justin does the right thing by her,” the source stated.

In addition, Justin Bieber’s former on again, off again girlfriend, Selena Gomez, was said to be shocked by the engagement news, especially since the singer only recently started dating Hailey Baldwin. However, Justin and Hailey have been close friends for a long time, and have often spent time together before turning their friendship into a romance. The pair have not yet confirmed the wedding news to fans.