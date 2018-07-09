Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Daring Cleavage In Sizzling Orange Suit

'White Hot Lies' singer looks fiery in barely there orange cutout swimsuit.

Singer Aubrey O’Day enjoyed a relaxing Sunday afternoon in New York, New York when she posed in a sizzling orange swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

One half of the group Dumblonde, O’Day is enjoying her time in the Big Apple after the July 4 release pool party she and bandmate, Shannon Bex, held at the Profundo Day Club at The Ravel Hotel for their new single “White Hot Lies.” Inquisitr reported that this is the singer’s first return to NYC since news of her alleged 2012 affair with Donald Trump Jr. made headlines.

In addition, O’Day also models scorching hot swimsuits and bikinis. She posted an image of herself against a shaded red brick wall wearing a neon orange, one-piece cutout suit from Pretty Little Thing that barely contained her tight curves. The high-cut bottoms showed off her trim waist and shapely hips while the top barely held her assets. Plenty of her breasts peeked out the bottom. Accessorizing the look, O’Day wore gold bracelets and necklaces with matching metallic eyeshadow. She kept her platinum blonde locks loose, and they fell across her face to complete the daring and sultry look.

The Dumblonde singer captioned the picture, “Let’s make love in the summertime.. fit, @prettylittlething, @paulabenz13.”

Just yesterday the “Bad Girl” singer teased fans with a brand new project announcement. Atop a picture of herself in a black, lacy bustier she wrote, “new project coming” on her Instagram story. She didn’t provide any details or much of a hint about the nature of her project, though aside from the outfit she wore.

The singer’s single “White Hot Lies” became a near-instant hit on the dance charts, and one headline from Direct Lyrics even said that the song saved pop music for the year. Meanwhile, Breathe Heavy called it a “pop gem.”

For months now, O’Day teased the group’s sophomore effort on her Instagram account. While they haven’t given a firm release date for their upcoming album, the new single’s release indeed became a summertime success. Apparently, the music on the new record draws heavily from O’Day’s alleged affair with the now first son, Donald Trump Jr., after she appeared on the fifth season of now President Donald Trump’s reality TV show, The Celebrity Apprentice.

While it’s all old news now, and Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa Trump broke up, and now he’s dating Fox News host Guilfoyle, if the other songs are at all like the first single, the album will be a hit.