Season two of the Netflix series brings all new adventures for Phil Rosenthal

Phil Rosenthal is back for season two of Somebody Feed Phil making his way around the globe, tasting food, meeting chefs, and finding the best place to get the best whatever. This time around, Phil starts his tour in Venice, and then makes his way to Dublin for the second episode. Most of the time, Rosenthal is a lone wolf, meeting new people in every city, but this time his wife, Monica Horan joins him for his time in Dublin to enjoy some Guinness and taste some boxty.

The Irish Times says that Rosenthal opens the episode on a clifftop where he yells “top of the morning to ya!” The best thing about Rosenthal, the creator of Everybody Loves Raymond is that you always believe him when he says he likes something. No matter where he is, you believe he is happy to be there and having a blast.

Rosenthal says that anything bad you’ve heard about Irish food is in the past.

“The Irish are famous for their charm and humor, but their food never won many popularity contests… but that’s changing, now the food is catching up with the drink and local chefs are turning the tales of terrible Irish food into ancient history.”

The Irish Times says that Phil Rosenthal and the crew of Somebody Feed Phil spent ten days in Ireland last fall and visited Dublin, Greystones, Clonakilty, Cork city, Shanagarry, and Kinsale.

Rosenthal said it was hard to whittle down ten days of fun into a one hour show (you could always show fans your outtakes, Phil).

“We film a lot, like for 10 days, and we have to cut it down to an hour, so there’s a lot you don’t see. But what you do see in the show are the things I loved the best.”

And Rosenthal has packed a lot into an hour, as it features rock stars of the Irish food scene.

“Garrett Fitzgerald of Brother Hubbard, Pádraig Óg Gallagher of Gallagher’s Boxty House, Kieran Murphy of Murphy’s Ice-Cream, Stephen and David Flynn of The Happy Pear, Sally and John McKenna together with chef Caitlin Ruth, Cork ‘s Takashi Mizayazi, Martin Shanahan of Fishy Fishy, and the Ballymaloe gang, all pop up along the way, in an hour-long jaunt.”

But perhaps the most interesting and unexpected aspect of the Somebody Feed Phil trip to Dublin was Phil’s surprise when he finds something he’s never had before in a sushi restaurant in Cork. Chef Takashi Miyazaki makes Rosenthal some tempura seaweed that really impresses him.

“I eat a lot of sushi in Los Angeles, and I haven’t seen this and it couldn’t be better.”

Along the way, Rosenthal gets some ice cream with a heavy pour of gin, and takes a dip in the Irish Sea with people who are freezing, yet consistently happy.

If you haven’t checked out Somebody Feed Phil yet on Netflix, you owe it to yourself to give it a shot.