Roseanne Barr Ready For Television Comeback: Comedian Doing First TV Interview Post-‘Roseanne’ Cancellation

Roseanne Barr hasn't been back on television since ABC canceled 'Roseanne' over her controversial tweet, but she says she's filming an interview this week

Roseanne Barr has laid low, for the most part, since ABC canceled her show and subsequently decided to revive it without her. She has shared on social media that she has had some great television-related offers made to her, but until now, nothing solid seemed to fall into place yet. On Sunday, Barr shared via Twitter that she would be doing a television interview this week, but she didn’t share much in the way of specifics.

On Sunday afternoon, Roseanne Barr tweeted that she would be doing an interview this week and that she would share additional details on Monday. She did not disclose what show, host, or even network would be doing the interview with her, and so far, word has not leaked with details. Many will be curious to see who snagged this interview and when it will be televised.

In addition to sharing that she had committed to an interview, she also thanked her fans who have lent their support during these recent struggles. Barr’s tweet was liked about 28,000 times in a matter of hours and more than 4,500 people retweeted it.

“To my wonderful fans who I treasure and love-who have carried me these past weeks when I was 2 weak 2 carry myself: I will be doing a TV interview this week. I’ll tell u about it tomorrow!”

Shortly after the tweet about the upcoming interview, Roseanne tweeted a photo showing her smiling and noted that she had a new hairstyle. Many of her followers noted that it was great to see her smiling and encouraged her that she’s “got” whatever comes next.

Barr has posted some thoughts on Twitter since ABC canceled Roseanne, and as Deadline notes, she has appeared on the podcast hosted by Rabbi Shumley Boteach twice. However, this upcoming television interview will be the first time she’s been back on network television and seemingly discussing everything that happened with ABC, her social media posts, and the now-canceled Roseanne.

From the sounds of Barr’s other recent tweets, she’s also been approached about ongoing television projects. However, she hasn’t revealed whether this interview is connected to those supposed offers or who she’s been talking with about upcoming possibilities. After canceling Roseanne, ABC soon decided that they would bring the rest of the stars back on a revised show that currently has the working title The Conners.

Despite all of the controversy surrounding her social media posts, Roseanne Barr still has a great deal of support on Twitter. They will be anxious to see where and when her interview will air and many wonder if this will lay the groundwork for a return to television on an ongoing basis of some kind.