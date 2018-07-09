Simon Pegg Confirms He Will Work With Edgar Wright Again

'Shaun of the Dead' and 'Hot Fuzz' star Simon Pegg is certain a new collaboration will happen.

Audiences haven’t seen a collaboration between director Edgar Wright and actor Simon Pegg on the big screen in approximately five years. The World’s End came out in 2013 and was the least well reviewed of Wright and Pegg’s Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy, even with a solid Rotten Tomatoes score of 89 percent.

Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz received a 92 percent and a 91 percent respectively.

Since 2013, audiences have waited with bated breath wondering when the two would reunite for another theatrical comedy, but much to their dismay, no official news on a forthcoming project has been provided as of 2018.

Coming Soon recently caught up with Simon Pegg to ask the British actor, among other things, what was going on with prospects of a new collaboration. Pegg was more than happy to provide a response which seemed to transcend hope and verged right into the realm of certainty.

“Oh yeah, that’s like a given. The only reason we haven’t is just timing. Me and Edgar and Nick are not colleagues, we’re friends. We go back a long time and we have a relationship that transcends work, but if only to hang with each other for an extended period we’ll make another film again. It’s just with our various commitments we have to find the time to write and make it. Me and Edgar talk about it all the time, and whenever we’re together we start brainstorming and we have certain ideas we want to develop. It’s just a question of ‘when,’ not ‘if.'”

With language like that, it seems Pegg is confident the Baby Driver and Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World director Edgar wright will come back to the big screen with a Simon Pegg collaboration, though Pegg wasn’t able to provide a time frame or if such a film would include other Pegg and Wright frequent collaborator, Nick Frost.

Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg

Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg made their first serious impact in the entertainment business with the hit British comedy series Spaced. Shortly afterwards, they slayed critics with the horror/comedy Shaun of the Dead in 2004. The George Romero spoof gave rise to the zombie comedy sub-genre, also known as zomcoms. Shaun of the Dead wound up paving the way for films like Zombieland.

Three years later, Hot Fuzz made a big screen debut, spoofing the action genre, particularly the movies Point Break and the first two Bad Boys films.

Edgar wright went on to major mainstream success and recently served as screenplay writer for 2015’s Ant-Man.

Simon Pegg broke out to mainstream audiences by appearing in Star Trek in 2009.