Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out On Rumors That She’s Having Tristan Thompson Followed After Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been a roller-coaster ride over the past few months. The couple, who welcomed their first child together, daughter True, back in April, have also been dealing with the NBA star’s cheating scandal.

According to a report by Gossip Cop, recent reports suggested that Khloe Kardashian was so upset about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal that she allegedly hired off-duty police officers to follow him around and report back to her.

The report states that the head of Black Sports Online tweeted that Tristan Thompson is “being held hostage by Khloe Kardashian,” and that he can’t leave the house without her, he’s had to give up all of his passcodes, and that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has even hired off-duty cops to tail him.

The site reportedly goes on to say that sources claim that Tristan Thompson wanted to go to CVS, but that Khloe Kardashian “wouldn’t let him go without her.” In addition, the site also reports that the reality star has been spending thousands of dollars a day to have Thompson followed around in order to ease her worry that he may cheat on her, and publicly embarrass her again.

After one fan messaged Khloe on Twitter about the reports, Kardashian responded by revealing the reports were completely untrue. The new mom claims that if anyone is “corny enough” to believe the silly reports they must have a very sad life.

“If you are corny enough to believe something like this than you must have a very miserable and boring life. The fact that you felt the need to tweet me this already sheds light onto the kind of life you have,” Kardashian replied, adding “Opinions I don’t mind but blatant lies I can’t handle.”

As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson is still reportedly trying to earn Khloe Kardashian’s trust following the cheating scandal. The couple has been working hard to rebuild their relationship, and have been spotted out and about together in L.A. since returning to California for the summer.

“Tristan knows that actions speak louder than words and that the only way he can rebuild Khloe’s trust is with time. Tristan still swears blindly that he never cheated on Khloe, but he accepts that he acted rashly and put himself in a stupid situation that could be misinterpreted, and that someone of his standing can’t act like that, because he just has way too much to lose,” one source told Hollywood Life.