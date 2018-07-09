Selena Gomez Wears A Tiny Blue Bikini And A Smile After Learning About Justin Bieber’s Engagement

'Good For You' singer enjoys living the good life on a yacht with pals.

Selena Gomez wore a smile along with a tiny blue bikini mere moments after learning her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber got engaged to Hilary Baldwin who he’s been dating a month.

The 25-year-old “Good For You” singer enjoyed a relaxing Sunday aboard a fancy yacht in New York City, New York, according to a Hollywood Life report. Gomez’s friend and assistant, Theresa Marie Mingus, shared a carefree image of them living the good life and smiling in the sun while an American flag flew behind them.

In the image, Gomez wore a sexy white and blue string bikini that showed off her ample cleavage. With her hair pulled back, she wore nothing else but shades and a fabulous smile. Sitting beside the “It Ain’t Me” singer on an identical wicker lounge chair, Mingus wore a royal blue bikini with high cut bottoms. She skipped the sunglasses and let her long locks blow free in the wind. The two had bright blue pillows supporting their backs.

Earlier, Inquisitr reported that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got engaged in the Bahamas after a month-long whirlwind romance. Both Bieber’s dad Jeremy and Baldwin’s dad, actor Stephen Baldwin appeared to wish the newly engaged couple well.

bestfriendddddd A post shared by Theresa Marie Mingus (@tmarie247) on Jul 8, 2018 at 12:26pm PDT

Jeremy took to Instagram and shared a contemplative picture of his son, which he captioned, “@justinbieber proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!” A subsequent Twitter post from the “Baby” singer’s dad simply said, “the proudest.”

As for Stephen Baldwin, he tweeted a post that said, “Sweet smile on my face! me & wife (Kennya) Always pray 4 Gods will!! He is moving in the hearts of JB & HB Let’s all pray for His will to be done Love you 2 so much!!! #Godstiming #bestisyettocome Congrats.” According to Bustle, the now deleted post also included tags to both of Bieber’s parents, Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette.

The deleted post also included an image of a Bible verse. The verse read, “Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her to make her holy, cleansing her by washing with water through the word, and to present her to himself as a radiant church, without stain or wrinkle or any other blemish, but holy and blameless.”

After seeing Selena Gomez enjoying herself so much with the news of her ex-boyfriend’s engagement so fresh, her fans took to social media and started using the hashtag #SelenaIsFreeParty in celebration.