Cast And Crew Are Walking Off Set Of Anti-Choice ‘Roe v. Wade’ Film

The production of the anti-choice “Roe v. Wade” film set to star Tomi Lahren and Milo Yiannopoulos has hit a snag. Despite tactics such as using fake names, trying to film in secret, and keeping everything as low-key and hushed as possible around the set, as reported at The Inquisitr, the directors are having trouble keeping members of the cast and the crew on-set to make the film. According to several sources that have been leaking information about the film, the directors were misleading people about the slant of the subject matter of the film.

Nick Loeb and Cathy Allyn weren’t exactly up-front with everyone when they were doing their hiring, or so the rumor mill says. According to one crew member, he had no idea that he was hired to work on a pro-life film, and stated that had he known it, he would have passed on the job. While no one is breaking confidence to say who has or hasn’t walked off the project, the word on the street is that it’s getting tough to find people to fill vacancies.

The notable conservatives working on the film including Lahren, Yiannopoulos, John Schneider, Corbin Bernsen, Stacy Dash, Steve Guttenberg, and a smattering of other actors that had their heyday a quarter century ago, have reportedly stuck with the project and support it.

Milo Yiannopoulos, Tomi Lahren cast in secret Roe v. Wade movie https://t.co/1h8dYjSJ9Y pic.twitter.com/9HvOm07ABm — The Hill (@thehill) July 8, 2018

One crew member who wished to remain anonymous told The Playlist something that other crew members have corroborated.

“They’re not keeping people in the loop with the script. When people finally receive the script, they’ve dropped out really fast. After people started dropping out, they said, ‘OK, don’t send people the scripts anymore.’ Instead, they’ve been changing lines and scenes before they shoot.”

Another snag has been getting locations to film at. The crew tried to film on the campus of Tulane University, but once university officials learned what the movie was about, they were removed from the campus. It was the same story at LSU. While shooting in Louisiana, The Hollywood Reporter had intel that the film’s electrician threw her headset on the ground in front of the director, told him what he could do to himself, and walked off. This seems to be an almost daily occurrence.

Several members of the crew have spoken up saying that they think it will be a miracle if the film is ever completed. With a revolving door of crew members, having trouble getting and keeping extras, and finding anywhere that will let them film, it seems like a legitimate concern.