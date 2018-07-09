WWE News: Goldberg Talks ‘WrestleMania 35’ And Says The Undertaker And Roman Reigns Are On His List

Goldberg also addressed the modern-day WWE audience and said that they are more concerned on being the show than enjoying the show.

Goldberg had an amazing comeback not that long ago in the WWE. In February of 2017, Goldberg defeated Kevin Owens to once again become WWE champion, and his feud with Brock Lesnar that same epoch was a historical one. Ever since his last run, fans have been wanting more in-ring action from the WWE and WCW legend. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Goldberg talked about his recent stint in the WWE, and who he would like to face at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

The former champion was asked if the WWE had any interest in him being involved at WrestleMania 34. He said that if they did, they didn’t express it to him. He said that he doesn’t think the WWE did have interest at that time because they would have asked him directly to be involved. Goldberg admitted that if they had asked, he would have had to consider it. He said it’s a tough deal for him because he has to take his legacy into consideration and that he doesn’t know how anything could be better than his last comeback.

The WWE Hall of Fame inductee talked about what it was like to work with Kevin Owens. Goldberg said that Owens was a professional with the storyline and that their quick match was a conduit to get to somewhere else (wrestling Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania). He added that Owens is a great worker, a great heel, and a good kid.

As Digital Spy reported, the former champion addressed how some of the audience booed him at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

“I can understand a little bit in that I was extremely limited when I came back. I think I did three moves, and that gets old…Let’s just take the Hall of Fame induction night. I mean, I spoke to Vince and that’s gotta be changed…It does a disservice to the people being inducted.”

Goldberg added that the new generation of wrestling fans are more concerned on being the show than paying attention to the show and that they make it all about them. He said that they want to be the ones that start a goofy chant, that they want to be the ones to mess the guy up when he’s doing his promo, and that it’s just too much. Goldberg commented that he remembers a day where the audience sat back and were entertained by what the wrestlers did, and now, they want to dictate stuff.

Goldberg was then asked if he would like to wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35 if he does end up making another return, and he gave an interesting reply to Digital Spy.

“It ain’t up to me. Whether it’s Reigns or ‘Taker…Hey, Reigns and ‘Taker are the two guys on my list right now. I mean, obviously for two different reasons, but I’d be honored to get in the ring with either one of them.”

Both Goldberg’s match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 and his hall of fame speech can be viewed in full on the WWE Network.