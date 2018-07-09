Kendall Jenner Reportedly Confronted Ben Simmons About Tinashe Rumors

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons’ relationship has seemingly been heating up. The couple have been spotted out and about together, and look to be enjoying their time with one another. However, new rumors may be causing some issues in their budding romance.

According to a July 8 report by Radar Online, Ben Simmons’ former girlfriend, singer Tinashe, is claiming that the NBA star has been texting her and that he even sent her a message when he ran into her at an L.A. nightclub recently while out on a date with Kendall Jenner.

Sources tell the outlet that Kendall Jenner was furious about the rumors that Ben Simmons may be sending text messages to his former girlfriend behind her back and that she immediately confronted him about the reports. Kendall was allegedly spotted heading to Ben’s L.A. home while wearing black leggings, a white t-shirt, and sneakers.

The model was said to be going to confront her new beau about the alleged love triangle and was reportedly very upset by the claims that Ben had been texting Tinashe after the singer publicly revealed that Simmons messaged her while he was out at the club with Jenner by his side. Now it seems that Kendall wants answers.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner doesn’t want to believe that Ben Simmons has been going behind her back and texting his ex and that she has “fallen hard” for the NBA star over the past couple of months. Kendall, who is usually focused on her modeling career, is said to be developing real feelings for Ben and doesn’t want to believe that he’s been messaging Tinashe.

“Kendall has fallen really hard for Ben, which she hadn’t planned on doing. Up until now she’s always been all about her career, and she’s kept relationships on a casual basis — but, it’s just different this time,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Kendall thinks Tinashe’s claim that Ben was texting whilst he was in the club are completely laughable as she was sitting right next to him all night and he didn’t even look at his phone, let alone use it to send any messages,” the source added.

The insider went on to add that Kendall Jenner has “no insecurities” when it comes to her relationship with Ben Simmons. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star allegedly believes that the basketball player has made it very clear that he is “super into her,” and that she doesn’t believe all of the talk about him sliding into Tinashe’s messages.