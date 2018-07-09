One Dead In Williamsburg After Helicopter Crashes Into Townhouses

A collection of townhouses in WIlliamsburg, Virginia, caught fire after a helicopter crashed into them. The FAA has not released any details regarding why the helicopter crashed, and at this time, police have revealed that one person is dead. The crash occurred on the 1100 block of Settlement Drive, in the Bristol Complex, near the Dilliard Complex, sometime just before 5p.m. William and Mary College conformed that the townhouses are not a part of their campus.

Troopers on the scene confirmed that the one known fatality is that of someone that was inside one of the townhouses when the crash took place. The name of the victim is being withheld until their next of kin has been located. There are no details on how the victim died. As of the latest update, crews were working to locate and identify the pilot according to WAVY who had a crew on scene.

Naval Air Force Atlantic Commander Dave Hecht confirmed that the helicopter was not an asset from nearby commands.

According to updates posted on the Williamsburg Yorktown Daily, residents of the area stated that first respsonders were on the scene very quickly and did an excellent job evacuating the area. At this time, area airports are being contacted to try to find out where the aircraft came from, and the FAA is on the scene and is continuing to investigate in conjunction with the NTSB. Fire crews are still on the scene, working the area, and trying to prevent any potential flareups.