Elizabeth Warren May Be Signaling Run For President After Using Trump’s ‘Pocahontas’ Slur As Fundraising Pitch

Warren has emerged as one of Trump's most vocal critics.

Elizabeth Warren hasn’t officially declared her intentions for the 2020 presidential race, but a recent fundraising pitch may signal that she plans to take on Donald Trump.

The Massachusetts Senator has been a frequent critic of Donald Trump — and just as frequent a target of his ire — but to date has not said if she plans to actually take him on. Now, the Washington Examiner noted that Warren may have given her clearest signal yet that she plans to run for the Democratic nomination and the chance to take on Trump.

This week at a campaign rally, Trump rehashed his “Pocahontas” slur against Warren, who earlier in her career in academics had claimed she had Native American heritage before backtracking and saying that she was misinformed by members of her family. Though Warren no longer says she has this heritage, Trump imagined engaging in a presidential debate against Warren and passing her a DNA test when she claims that she had Native American lineage.

Now, Warren has turned the criticism into a fundraising opportunity in which she suggested that she could be taking on Trump in the future.

“With Donald Trump in the White House, we face a crisis in our country. It’s up to us to make a choice: Are we going to be a country that builds a future for all of our kids, or are we going to allow the billionaires and giant corporations to leave everyone else behind?” her fundraising letter read.

Warren has gone toe-to-toe with Donald Trump on a number of issues, including his recent policy to separate immigrant children from their parents after crossing the U.S. border. After Trump imagined giving her a DNA test, Warren blasted Trump back on Twitter saying that his administration was forced to administer DNA tests to match children back with their parents after having been separated. The Trump administration is nearing a court-ordered deadline to reunite the youngest children with their parents.

After President Trump again used “Pocahontas” to insult Sen. Elizabeth Warren, she responded that he is “too incompetent" to reunite immigrant families. https://t.co/otRH0woVpD — Roll Call (@rollcall) July 8, 2018

If Elizabeth Warren were to run for president in 2020, she would have quite a fight to come out of the Democratic Primary with the nomination. As The Hill reported, a recent poll from Harcard/CAPS Harris found that former Vice President Joe Biden is the early frontrunner for the nomination, with support of 32 percent of those polled. Hillary Clinton came in second with 18 percent and Bernie Sanders was next with 16 percent. Warren was the only other potential nominee to crack double digits, with support of 10 percent of those polled.