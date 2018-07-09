‘Proud of you, girl,’ said the director as he presented his leading lady with a large token of appreciation.

Actress and comedienne Tiffany Haddish did such a great job filming the upcoming Tyler Perry movie Nobody’s Fool that the writer, director, and producer wanted to give her an extra-special gift for all of her hard work: a brand new car!

In Nobody’s Fool, Haddish plays Tanya, a woman who reunites with her upper-class sister Danica (Tika Sumpter) after getting released from prison. She then believes her sibling is being catfished online and wants to investigate. The comedy also features Whoppi Goldberg as the mother of the two women, Omari Hardwick, Amber Riley, and Missi Pyle. The Paramount Pictures film is slated to hit the silver screen on Nov. 2.

On Instagram on Friday, July 6, the breakout star of last summer’s hit flick Girls Trip shared a two-part video that Perry made for her and two photos of the beautiful car sitting in the driveway of his lavish home.

“When your career first takes off, you start making a little money, and you worry, ‘Oh, my god. Is this it? Is this it? Have I made it? Have I made it?’ So you start putting all the money aside, and you don’t want to spend any money,” a bearded Perry said at the start of the video.

“I know the feeling, I’ve been there,” he continued. “But what I learned over the years is its okay to spend a little bit.”

The 48-year-old entertainment mogul then explained to Haddish that she should use three to five percent of her earnings for her own enjoyment.

“I know it’s hard for you, it feels like you’re just coming into it, but your career is taking off,” he told her. “You’re going to be around a really, really long time…. The real deal is, you got to be okay with spending a little bit of money.”

According to Perry, Haddish had been discussing purchasing a Tesla for quite some time now. He tried talking her into buying the vehicle, but she kept telling him that she “didn’t have the time.”

“I wanted to gift this to you, and say you deserve it, and I’m excited for you and all that’s going on,” he said before revealing the electric blue Tesla Model X with a big red bow on top of it.

“I love you, Tiffany. Proud of you, girl. Call me. It’s all yours, here in L.A. waiting for you.”

In the caption, the 38-year-old explained that Perry, her “friend and Big Brother,” sent her the video message a week before her post.

“I cried so hard. I almost couldn’t believe it,” she wrote, adding that no man had ever bought her a car before. “This was just out [of] the kindness of his heart. And [him] probably [being] tired of me talking about it all the time.”

“I didn’t have to do anything for it but a great job in our new movie Nobody’s Fool,” she continued. “Thank God for kind people that want to spread happiness. I am now on my way to see if this is [real].”

In addition to the upcoming Nobody’s Fool, film lovers can catch Haddish in Uncle Drew, which is in theaters now, and in September’s Night School, opposite funnyman Kevin Hart.