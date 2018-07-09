Hailey Baldwin Spotted Wearing Massive Diamond Engagement Ring From Justin Bieber

The couple does appear to have actually gotten engaged for real.

Could the rumor that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got engaged on Saturday night actually be true?

The internet erupted when the news that the couple who have been “casualty dating” for a month now, apparently decided to take a huge leap of faith by reportedly getting engaged. Fans have been scrambling to figure out if the rumor is true or not since the news broke as there was no verbal confirmation from the couple, nor was there any visual confirmation, until now.

TMZ has reported that Baldwin, 21, and her “Love Yourself” singer beau, 24, were spotted out together on Sunday while vacationing in the Bahamas, and the model was seen sporting a massive, diamond engagement ring on her left ring finger. Fans, of course, will argue that the words alone are not enough, but they’re in luck, as Baldwin was seen “flashing” her massive sparkler around and someone got a photo.

And if fans were expecting that if the rumors were true and the Biebs did propose, then obviously, he would go all out with the ring. In this case, that’s exactly what he did.

The “One Less Lonely Girl” singer chose to pop the question in a crowd-filled room at the resort the pair was staying at. As guests were enjoying their evening, Bieber’s security team requested that they ditch their phones as “something special was about to happen.”

Baldwin and Bieber were first romantically linked in 2015, dating for only a short period of time. The “One Time” singer was in the midst of his back-and-forth relationship with Selena Gomez at the time. After Bieber and Gomez called off their most recent attempt at romance back in March, he was spotted hanging out with the young model Baldwin shortly after.

Sources close to the couple always claimed that while they really liked each other, their relationship wasn’t meant to be seen as something serious as they were just “casually dating.”

Fans can safely assume they dynamic duo is past the “casual” part.

According to People, Baldwin’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin, is thrilled about his daughter’s engagement, taking to Instagram to express his joy with a very religious-themed post, which has since been deleted, but was caught beforehand and uploaded onto Twitter.

Hailey Baldwin’s dad tweeted this about Hailey’s and Justin’s engagement and deleted this off Instagram. pic.twitter.com/pB7vJ9npKn — Hailey Baldwin News (@hrbdaily) July 8, 2018

While fans were shocked about the sudden fast-paced nature of their relationship, an insider revealed that it’s really not that surprising.

“It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks. He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”

Congrats to the couple!