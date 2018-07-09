Ivanka Trump Criticized By Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Cites Father’s Poor Record On Women’s Issues

The Lt. Governor questions Ivanka's continued silence during her father's "all-out assault on women and on reproductive rights."

Daughter to the President and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, is slated to visit central New York Monday in order to host two roundtable discussions. Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, seized the opportunity of her visit to issue an open letter addressed to her that criticized how the Trump administration is handling women’s issues, according to Newsday.

Kathy Hochul is a member of the Democratic party and has been the Lieutenant Governor of New York since 2015. Hochul, who is also Chair to the NYS Women’s Suffrage 100th Anniversary Commemoration Commission, suggested in the letter that while Ivanka is in Syracuse Monday that she visit Seneca Falls, which saw the first woman’s rights convention in 1848.

Here is an excerpt from the letter Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul issued to Ivanka Trump,

“Welcome back to New York, the birthplace of the women’s rights movement. As your administration leads an all-out assault on women and on reproductive rights, I hope you use this visit to remember our shared values and what we stand for here in New York.”

The Lieutenant Governor of New York also brought up Ivanka Trump’s earlier statements where she said that being an advocate for women was a core part of her mission, reports the Buffalo News. The Lieutenant Governor asked the first daughter that if she is such an advocate, then why doesn’t she speak out against her father’s “anti-women agenda?”

Hochul indicated that in light of Ivanka’s earlier statements regarding advocating for women that her silence now is “deafening.” At the root of the criticism, Hochul pointed to the Trump administration’s assault on Planned Parenthood and a continued focus on abstinence education.

The Lieutenant Governor also used the letter to state her objections to Donald Trump’s intention to appoint an extremely conservative Supreme Court justice; an appointee that would most likely overturn Roe v. Wade. The President is supposed to announce his Supreme Court nominee Monday.

The Senate GOP is determined to confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee as fast as possible. From women's health, to the rights of minorities, and access to the ballot box, progress is at stake. Follow the McConnell rule, no vote during an election year.https://t.co/Bsrb1Y72a5 — Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) July 3, 2018

According to the White House, Ivanka Trump will make her first stop at Suit-Kote Corporation in Preble in the morning and then will go on to visit Syracuse’s Pathways in Technology Early College High School at noon. Both events are closed to the public for security reasons.

In Preble, Donald Trump’s daughter will be joined by executives from Suit-Kote and U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney. Items on her agenda include a discussion about the GOP tax bill. During Ivanka Trump’s visit to Syracuse’s Pathways in Technology Early College High School, the discussion will involve recent grads, teachers, administrators and community members, according to the Syracuse News.