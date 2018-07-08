Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks Skimpy Bikini In Impromptu Fashion Shoot In Ibiza

The 37-year-old earned plenty of praise for her amazing physique.

Alessandra Ambrosio may be done with her run with Victoria’s Secret, but the 37-year-old still knows how to rock a skimpy bikini.

The now-former VS model put her toned physique on display in a fashion shoot on a rocky beach in Ibiza on Sunday, and the Daily Mail shared plenty of pictures of it.

“The Brazilian beauty paired the strapless top and matching bottoms with a stylish straw hat that kept her long dark tresses behind her ears and a pair of sandals,” the report noted. “She accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses, several bracelets and necklaces along with some dangling earrings.”

Pictures from the Ibiza fashion shoot gained some viral attention, with many sharing them on social media and commenting on the incredible shape she is still in after nearly two decades in the spotlight.

Ambrosio left Victoria’s Secret last year after 17 years with the company, but her modeling career appears to be far from over. Alessandra had just opened Zuhair Murad’s Autumn/Winter 2018-19 show in Paris last week before shooting to Ibiza for some more modeling work.

She puts in plenty of work to stay in such great shape. Alessandra said she has a very strict diet and workout regiment that includes cardio, yoga, Pilates, and targeted workouts for each of her muscle groups. There is no time off, she said.

“I train the whole year,” Ambrosio told W Magazine. “I love to work out.”

Alessandra Ambrosio showcases her rock solid body in bikini in Ibiza https://t.co/VRuJvbO0tf @DailyMailCeleb — Shilo Allan Walter Wilson (@WilsonShilo) July 8, 2018

She also adheres to a strict diet or organic foods with a focus on high-quality proteins and fats. But she makes sure not to deny herself some treats as well.

“Whenever I start to diet, everything goes downhill,” Alessandra said in an interview with Elle. “So if I want a little bite of dark chocolate on a plane or a cocktail with friends on the weekend, I’ll have it.”

Picture perfect moment ???? pic.twitter.com/JlLPLi4k6f — Alessandra Ambrosio (@AngelAlessandra) July 8, 2018

The recent trip to Ibiza wasn’t all work for Alessandra. Though she may have got down to work with her fashion shoot, she also shared some pictures on social media of herself relaxing and taking in the summer sun.

The trip may have been a bit of relief for Alessandra Ambrosio, who endured some heartbreak earlier in the week when the Brazilian men’s soccer team was bumped from the World Cup. Considered by many to be a favorite to win the tournament, Team Brazil was instead knocked out by Belgium in the quarterfinal round.