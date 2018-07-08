‘The Challenge: Final Reckoning’ Stars Gear Up For Premiere

The long-awaited season is set to debut this week.

The Challenge is finally returning this week to the delight of fans and stars of the show alike. Final Reckoning is the last in a trilogy of seasons all about bitter feuds between the cast members. The new season will follow XXX: Dirty 30 and Vendettas theme of rivalries, but Final Reckoning will not be the end of The Challenge altogether as fans previously thought.

To rev up for the premiere this week, cast members of Final Reckoning have taken to Twitter to promote the new season and to get loyal Challenge fans amped for the upcoming shenanigans. Longtime Challenge veteran Zach Nichols joked on Twitter today about his “trash” partner and encouraged his followers to watch the show this Tuesday.

Challenge legend Cara Maria Sorbello also promised fans of the show answers regarding all the recent Twitter drama she has been engaged in with several of the women on the cast. Cara has been feuding wildly with cast members Kailah Casillas, Amanda Garcia and Ashley Brooke over the last few weeks and it appears fans of the show will finally find out why when Final Reckoning premieres.

Big Brother stars Da’Vonne Rogers and Jozea Flores are also encouraging fans to watch this Tuesday on Twitter as they make their Challenge debuts.

Watch me and my TRASH partner take out the rest of the garbage when @ChallengeMTV’s The Challenge: Final Reckoning premieres TUESDAY at 9/8c on MTV! #TheChallenge32 pic.twitter.com/na5VRmuC9K — Zach Nichols (@ZNichols15) July 8, 2018

Final Reckoning will divide the cast into teams of two, pairing rivals with one another. Several of these pairings consist of some of the biggest rivalries in Challenge history, promising for one entertaining season. Teams are split strictly by rivalry, and not man/woman like many Challenge seasons before it.

This season’s teams are as follows: Amanda and Zach (The Challenge), Angela and Faith (Ex on the Beach), Brad and Kyle (The Challenge), Britni and Chuck (The Challenge), Cara Maria and Marie (The Challenge), CT and Veronica (The Challenge), Da’Vonne and Jozea (Big Brother), Derrick and Tori (The Challenge), Jemmye and Jenna (The Challenge), Joss and Sylvia (The Challenge), Kailah and Kayleigh (The Challenge), Kam and Melissa (The Challenge), Natalie and Paulie (Big Brother), and Nelson and Shane (The Challenge). Johnny Bananas is also on the cast, but his teammate is listed as TBD for the time being. A family tragedy reportedly affected his partner in the game, and fans will have to watch it play out over the course of the next couple weeks.

Old Vendettas ????

New twists ????

1,000,000 dollars ????

The Challenge: Final Reckoning premieres Tuesday, July 10 at 9/8c on @MTV ???? #TheChallenge32 pic.twitter.com/j3A63UJkwm — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) July 2, 2018

Just as with Vendettas, Final Reckoning will also have mercenaries to shake things up in elimination rounds. These mercenaries will not be the same as last season.

Check out The Challenge: Final Reckoning this Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.