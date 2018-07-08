Teigen suggests that people who don't like it 'scroll on by.'

Chrissy Teigen is often a social media lightning rod, living by the philosophy “you do you,” but there are trolls out there who aren’t happy with the way Teigen presents herself on social media, or the way she is raising her kids, or her marriage and personal time with husband John Legend.

Yesterday, Teigen posted a cute photo on Instagram feeding baby Miles, and also taking a baby doll from toddler Luna and making pretend she’s feeding that baby too. Teigen is covering everything critical as Luna holds up a baby blanket as her mom does when she is out in public.

“Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now.”

Bustle says that some people felt the need to comment on this innocent and sweet moment between a mother and her children. Teigen also shared the photo on Twitter where people really trolled her.

“Christ in a hand basket. Menstruating, childbirth, and sex are natural. But that doesn’t mean I want to see pics of it and/or celebrities like @chrissyteigen taking a bath or nursing. We get it.”

But while Chrissy turns the other cheek often, this time she made a point essentially saying that if you don’t like it, don’t look.

Teigen says she doesn’t love all of your photos, but she doesn’t call them out on Instagram and Twitter.

“I don’t care to see grainy fireworks, Coachella selfies, or infinity pool pics but I let people live. Calm your tits and scroll on by.”

Bustle says that while Teigen was talking to one person, these are words to live by, and perhaps put on a t-shirt or needlepoint on a pillow. Chrissy Teigen is telling everyone that if you see something you don’t like, keep moving, don’t follow that person, or block them, but just because someone is in the public eye, don’t think you can tell them what they should and shouldn’t do.

“The moral of the story here? Let people live! Celebrities included. If you want to post your boomerang of fireworks, go ahead and do it. You loved the moment and wanted to share it. There’s nothing wrong with that. If someone complains about the normal, regular, relatable content of your Instagram, that’s more of a them problem than it is at all a you problem.”

Love her or hate her, Chrissy Teigen is blunt, curt, and really funny. Most days if you need a laugh, she’s the girl to see.