Mary J. Blige’s Bikini Diet, Exercise And Weight Loss Secrets

The nine-time Grammy winner is fit and fab at age 47, thanks to a healthy, active lifestyle.

Singer Mary J. Blige has a fit bikini body at age 47, thanks to a healthy diet and regular exercise that emphasizes cardio workouts.

Blige frequently posts selfies on Instagram and looks sensational in a stunning array of fashion styles. A recent bikini photo spotlights Blige’s weight loss and sleek physique.

“My main exercise is cardio,” Mary told Shape. “The treadmill is fine, but running outdoors gives me the best results. I try to log six to eight miles a week. I could be in the worst mood, but when I do my cardio I feel much, much better.”

Stopped Drinking After Whitney Houston’s Death

Six years ago, Blige overhauled her diet to drastically reduce her alcohol intake after being scared straight following the February 2012 death of her friend, pop superstar Whitney Houston.

Mary now tries to follow a low-carb, low-sugar diet most of the time, but still enjoys her favorite snacks and desserts.

Blige is a survivor in every sense of the word, having overcome childhood poverty, drug addiction, crippling depression, and divorce. Through all the ups and downs, Mary J. developed a thick skin and an unwavering belief in herself.

#MOOD ???? A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:50am PST

In 2016, the nine-time Grammy winner divorced husband Kendu Isaacs after 12 years of marriage. Isaacs was also Blige’s manager, so the uncoupling was complicated, but Mary is reinventing herself and thriving.

“This is a whole other chapter of my life,” Blige told the Guardian.

Before overhauling her diet and workout routine, Mary J. Blige looked fantastic, but she looks slimmer and more toned now.

And some 20s year olds wanavijitumbo ka ng'ombe RT @LazzLo_: 42 year old Mary J. Blige shows off her bikini body… pic.twitter.com/piDX0yFyij — Ade Light (@Tichaade) April 30, 2013

Mary said growing up poor forced her to develop self-confidence at an early age, to compensate for feeling inferior to those who had more money (and better clothes).

“If you have a lot of money, you can cover up everything. When you don’t have a lot of money, it doesn’t cover anything. So you learn how to walk through embarrassment and shame,” Blige said. “I appreciate it and I’m so grateful for it.”

Mary said becoming rich, famous, and successful in the competitive music industry after growing up in the projects helped her develop the tenacity to overcome adversity.

“It teaches you tough skin,” Blige said.

Another entertainment icon who came from humble beginnings to reach the top of the music business is Jennifer Lopez. As the Inquisitr has reported, Lopez also credits diet and exercise for her sizzling bikini body at age 48.

“I love the way working out makes me feel,” JLo said. “I make sure I drink plenty of water, I fuel my body with healthy foods and I make it a priority to get eight hours’ sleep a night.”