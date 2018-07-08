‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Preview: Victoria’s Biggest Fears Come True!

J.T.'s return puts everybody on edge.

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview brings a week filled with high stakes danger and an unexpected romance as things get crazy in Genoa City.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) completely lost it, and he drunkenly decided to go dig up Phillip Chancellor himself after Billy’s (Jason Thompson) birthday party. Not surprisingly, Esther (Kate Linder) sees what’s going on, and she immediately calls the police. Both Jill (Jess Walton) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) are fit to be tied, and they think Kyle’s gone too far. No doubt he has, but the frustration’s been building as Jack (Peter Bergman) runs into roadblock after roadblock in trying to confirm his true heritage through DNA.

It all reaches a boiling point, and Cane confronts Kyle, but Jack’s there to protect his son and get Cane to back down. The thing is, Kyle may have gone too far this time, and he could find his entire life ruined over his drunken escapade.

Meanwhile, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) made a significant life change when she followed Newman Enterprises clients and jumped ship herself. Billy reluctantly welcomed her back into the family business, Jabot, and now it looks like Ashley will make another big change. She and Neil (Kristoff St. John) share a passionate kiss rekindling a short romance they tried once before.

Unfortunately for fans, the actress announced she’s leaving the hit CBS soap in September, according to an Inquisitr report, so whatever develops between Ashley and Neil is doomed before it even gets started. Of course, it’s one of those storylines to enjoy while it lasts, but seeing Neil find love again would thrill many long-time Y&R fans.

Finally, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) spotted J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) with their own eyes, and they couldn’t even believe it. Now, they’re running scared. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) warns them both that J.T. is dangerous. While Sharon points out that J.T. is very likely planning to come after all four women, her, Nikki, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). It’s just a matter of time before he reveals his true intentions, and their biggest fear comes true.

However, Nick (Joshua Morrow) vows to be ready for J.T. when he finally shows his face. He won’t let J.T. hurt Victoria or any of his other family members again. Speaking of Victoria, Victor (Eric Braeden) tells her she started the war with J.T., and now he wants her to finish it, but is she capable? Perhaps she can if she has some help.

