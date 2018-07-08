Dancing With The Stars’ Maks Chmerkovskiy Shares Video Of Courthouse Wedding Vows, Celebrates 1 Year With Peta

Maks paid a loving tribute to his wife on Instagram.

DWTS’ Maksim Chmerkovskiy celebrated his one year wedding anniversary to fellow pro-dancer Peta Murgatroyd with a touching post on Instagram that will hit you right in the feels.

“This was one of the most exciting days of my life! Everything felt very festive,” Maks wrote in the caption of a video of their courthouse wedding. “I couldn’t take my eyes off my future wife the whole ride to the City Hall and it was is (sic) if New York City herself was marrying us.”

The star ballroom dancer went on to add that he couldn’t believe that they’d been married for one year and that he was so happy that she had chosen him. He ended the post by proclaiming his love for her and wishing her a happy anniversary.

Maks and Peta have one child together, an eight-month-old son named Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy.

In a 2015 interview with People Magazine, the couple revealed that they didn’t actually meet on Dancing With The Stars but on a Broadway production called Burn The Floor.

Peta confessed that it was not “love at first sight” for her because, at the time, she thought her future husband was arrogant. Maks quipped that her first impression of him must have been a “defense mechanism.”

“I think she was in love with me at first sight and just doesn’t want to admit it,” he said.

Peta added that as time went on she learned that he wasn’t arrogant at all and saw that he was very helpful to the rest of the cast on the production. A friendship blossomed from there.

But their journey from friendship to romance to marriage hasn’t been easy. Along the way, Maks got into a relationship with DWTS pro, Karina Smirnoff, and Peta dated Damian Whitewood who would also join the cast. Peta and Maks also told People that when they finally got serious about each other, they broke up before Maks eventually proposed.

Maks admitted that he “dodged a bullet” during that time because his future wife could have fallen in love with someone else and left him to lick his wounds all alone.

But that didn’t happen.

According to People, Maks proposed to Peta on December 5, 2015, after that night’s production of Sway: A Dance Trilogy at Miami’s Olympia Theatre.

“She’s my best friend,” Maks said in praise of the mother of his child. “She makes me a better man.”

Peta’s most recent Instagram post was made on the Fourth of July but it shares a heartwarming sentiment about the value of living in a free country. The photo she posted is of her, Maks and their adorable son.

After the courthouse wedding, Maks and Peta had a more formal ceremony on July 8, 2017 at Oheka Castle in New York, Us Weekly reports. The bride wore a Karen Sabag Couture ball gown and heels with a stunning tiara and veil. For his nuptials, Maksim wore a Tom Ford suit with a white jacket and black dress pants.