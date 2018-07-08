Tom Sandoval said three weeks, but there looks to be a lot to do

TomTom, the new bar from Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz is already a bit behind schedule, but Sandoval had mentioned recently that the new place would be opening in three weeks. This weekend, Vanderpump popped in (despite the Los Angeles heatwave) to check on the bar’s progress.

Daily Mail said that Lisa Vanderpump already has Villa Blanca, Pump, and Sur, both of which are seen on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules, and it looks like TomTom might open by the end of the summer. Saturday, Lisa Vanderpump was dressed down in jeans, a t-shirt, and Miu Miu sneakers ($850 at Neiman Marcus) to tour the TomTom job site with husband Ken Todd. Vanderpump had her hair in a ponytail and her sunglasses on top of her head as she unlocked the padlock on the temporary construction door.

Initially, the partners thought that TomTom would open in late May or early June, but on July first, Tom Sandoval said he believed three and a half more weeks should be enough to get the job done. But the recent photos shared by Daily Mail tell a different story.

Tarps are still in place and images from the outside looking in still resemble a construction site.

Tom Sandoval told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that certain unexpected things came up when working on TomTom, which is par for the course.

“We don’t have a date set yet, but it’s coming along. It’s looking great. It’s been a lot of work. I mean, just, like, a month ago, you know, we found out we had to put a new – a sink in this other sidebar that we’re gonna have.”

Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd have been through this situation before, but it’s all new to the two Toms, Sandoval and Schwartz.

“And you had to, like, dig up the concrete and everything. It was – Ken’s been working really hard.”

Tom Sandoval seems ready to go and took time on his Instagram page to thank everyone who is working to make TomTom happen. Sandoval also wants fans of Vanderpump Rules to come down and visit as soon as the bar is officially open.

“Cheers to Ken & @lisavanderpump for all their hard work & patience! Cheers to Pandora and Jason for all their hard work with menu & internal organization! Cheers to @nickalain for his all his hard work & artistry! Cheers to @twschwa for stepping up and becoming obsessed with cocktails & drink ingredients! Also Cheers to @stassischroeder for creating her own damn holiday ‘Outfit of the Day’!! #ootd -As far as everyone else.. in 3 and a half weeks, I will cheers to u in person when #TomTom opens.”