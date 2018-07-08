‘UFC 226’ Main Card Results: Daniel Cormier Becomes A Two-Division Champion

The event featured what many are calling the worst match in UFC history, and it was followed by one of the most entertaining moments in the company’s history.

UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier aired live on pay-per-view Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Five bouts were featured in the main card of UFC 226, including the main event where Stipe Miocic defended the UFC Heavyweight Championship against UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. This was a highly-anticipated match as Cormier is one of the all-time greatest MMA fighters, with a record of 21-1-1, and Stipe Miocic is the longest-reigning heavyweight champion.

Gokhan Saki vs. Khalil Rountree, Jr.

This was a quick one. As Bleacher Report documented, no one, aside from, perhaps, Rountree himself, predicted a first-round knockout victory against Gokhan Saki. This was kickboxing action from the start, and at 1:36 into the first round, Khalil dropped Gokhan with a straight left, and then delivered hammer-fists to put him down for the KO. This will likely skyrocket Rountree up the light heavyweight rankings.

Anthony Pettis vs. Michael Chiesa

This was a catchweight contest as Chiesa came in overweight. Anthony Pettis was back to his old, impressive self at UFC 226. At just under a minute into the second round, Pettis made Chiesa tap out via a triangle chokehold.

Paul Felder vs. Mike Perry

Despite Paul Felder suffering a broken arm in the first round, this was a close one. Paul was impressive as he continued to battle one of the UFC’s hardest strikers. This contest went the distance, and both fighters were bloodied during the bout. In a split decision, Mike Perry was announced the winner. Bloody Elbow recalls the closing moments of the nail-biting contest.

“At the midway point of the frame, a walloping punch worsened Felder’s cut, although his chin is something to laud. Perry ducked under for a double leg takedown then switched to a high crotch single, but couldn’t get Felder down. In the interim, he kneed Felder repeatedly in the thigh. Upon separation, the two men threw down one last time, wowing the crowd with violent and powerful strikes, but failing to put the other man down.”

This was arguably the most exciting contest of the night, and unfortunately, it was followed by what many are calling the worst fight in UFC history.

Derrick Lewis vs. Francis Ngannou

The co-main event was an uneventful fight that went the distance. Both competitors spent a great deal amount of time through the fight just positioning and staring at one another. The fighters attempted a couple of flurries with little effect. In Lewis’ defense, he has suffered from back spasms for quite some time, and that longtime injury seemed to affect him on Saturday night.

But Francis doesn’t have an excuse to lean back on, and as Bloody Elbow reported, Dana White called the fight “horrible” during the post-fight press conference and called out Ngannou.

“I thought he was going to be the next [big] guy. I think his ego ran away with him, big time. I can tell you that his ego absolutely did run a with him. The minute that that happens to you in the fight game, you see what happens. You start to fall apart.”

when two feathers collide!!!! — Amlas Rihga (@Amlas_Rihga) July 8, 2018

Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic

This was another quick one. Cormier and Miocic battled back and forth through most of the first round, but at 4:33, Daniel nailed Miocic with a straight right hook to the jaw for the win and the title. He is now the second-ever fighter to hold two championships in two different weight divisions.

As the Inquisitr reported, after the match, Cormier called out Brock Lesnar who was sitting in the front row. The two pushed one another in the cage, and it looks like these two will fight in the near future. Though there were a couple of exciting contests, the post-match confrontation between WWE champion Brock Lesnar and UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier stole the show at UFC 226.